NEW YORK, March 19 World stocks paused near
eight-month highs o n M onday as investors awaited more evidence
of economic recovery before taking on risk, although shares of
Apple jumped more than 1 percent after the company announced
regular quarterly dividends and stock buy-backs.
The euro weakened against the dollar as some investors
continued to bet against the common currency on worries about
the implementation of Greece's economic reforms.
Concerns about Iran's nuclear program supported oil prices,
but market sentiment remained positive overall.
"We have to pull back somewhat. We have got to get a little
closer to technical support, just in order for the trend to
remain healthy," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital, in Jersey City, New Jersey. "Kind of like pruning the
tree, the market needs a little bit of a pruning."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.83
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,222.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,405.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.27 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,056.53.
Shares of Apple Inc rose 0.8 percent to $590.12
after rising more than 1 percent at opening as the world's most
valuable company said it will start paying a regular quarterly
dividend of $2.65 a share in July and buy back up to $10 billion
of its stock beginning in its next fiscal year.
The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in
cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the
company would do with that money.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1
percent. World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World
Index were near stable at 336.08, close to
levels last seen in late July.