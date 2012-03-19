* Apple says how it will spend its $98 bln cash pile
* US crude oil rises $1 on Iran fears
* Euro erases losses vs dollar
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, March 19 Apple pushed key U.S. stock
indexes higher on Monday after it announced regular dividends
and stock buy-backs, but investors awaited more evidence of an
economic recovery to resume a broad rally that has driven world
stocks to a near eight-month high.
Concerns about Iran's nuclear program added more than $1 to
U.S. crude oil prices, while the euro erased early losses
against the dollar.
After a series of strong economic data drove Wall Street
stocks to an almost four-year high last week, investors paused
to reassess the trend.
"We have to pull back somewhat. We have got to get a little
closer to technical support, just in order for the trend to
remain healthy," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital, in Jersey City, New Jersey, referring to the U.S. stock
market. "Kind of like pruning the tree, the market needs a
little bit of a pruning."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.11 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 13,242.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.78 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,408.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.41 points, or 0.57
percent, at 3,072.67.
Shares of Apple Inc rose 1.3 percent to $593.42
after the world's most valuable company said it will start
paying a regular quarterly dividend of $2.65 a share in July and
buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in its next
fiscal year.
The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in
cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the
company would do with that money.
"It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that.
People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other
than earn nothing," said Kenny.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1
percent. World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World
Index were 0.15 percent higher, close to levels
last seen in late July.
The euro erased losses against the dollar shortly after the
European Central Bank announced it was putting its bond buying
program in hibernation. The common European currency hit a
session high of $1.3210 and last traded at $1.3235, up
0.42 percent on the day.
U.S. crude oil prices for April delivery hit a
session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent, on
persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the
dollar weakened.