NEW YORK, March 22 Oil prices plunged more than
2 percent and global stocks retreated from recent highs o n
Th ursday as disappointing manufacturing data from China and
Europe fueled global growth concerns.
U.S. Treasuries prices and the dollar rose as investors
became more averse to risk, although the safety bid was tempered
by fresh evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to
strengthen.
In China, however, the manufacturing sector contracted for a
fifth month in March, according to the HSBC flash purchasing
managers index.
Germany and France also reported an unexpected contraction
in manufacturing activity while Britain added to the gloom with
a steeper-than-forecast fall in retail sales.
"When you get numbers like these out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
Key Wall Street indexes opened lower. About 30 minutes into
the trading session, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 49.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,074.94. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 7.43 points, or 0.53 percent,
at 1,395.46, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.65
points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,065.67.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
dropped 0.6 percent. Earlier in the week, the
index had closed near levels last seen in late July. In Europe,
the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent.
The dollar rose 0.25 percent against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index
. The euro weakened 0.36 percent against the
greenback, to $1.3162.
U.S. crude oil prices dropped to a session low of
$104.87 a barrel, down $2.40, or 2.24 percent.