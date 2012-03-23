* Decline in U.S. new home sales puts damper on enthusiasm
* Euro gains, dollar falls after housing data
* U.S. government debt rises for fourth day
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 23 World stocks drifted lower on
Friday, pulled down by a decline in U.S. home sales as concerns
about global growth cooled enthusiasm.
Commodity prices ticked higher on the belief the prior day's
sell-off in risk assets was overdone.
The Commerce Department said sales of new single-family
homes slipped 1.6 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted
313,000-unit annual rate. January's sales pace was revised down
to 318,000 units from the previously reported 321,000 units.
U.S. government debt prices rose for the fourth day in a
row, reversing more of last week's losses, as concerns about the
economic picture in China and Europe competed with improved U.S.
employment for investors' attention.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
18/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent.
Wall Street opened mixed, but then fell on the U.S. home
sales. European and global stock indices were lower.
The belief that equity markets have gained to much in too
short a time has dampened investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P
500, on track for its first weekly decline in six weeks, has
gained more than 10 percent so far this year and almost 30
percent since its October lows.
"We are all looking for a correction in the markets and that
is what we are getting at the moment," said Frank Lesh, a
futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It's not a deep and serious correction, but we were a bit
overbought and we could just move sideways to slightly lower to
correct that, and it appears that is what we are doing."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.24
points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,034.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,391.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.33 points, or
0.44 percent, at 3,049.99.
The MSCI world equity index was off 0.1
percent, while a measure of top European stocks lost
0.8 percent and emerging markets fell 0.5 percent.
The dollar has been supported by an improving U.S. economic
landscape that contrasts with the euro zone, where most
economies are either teetering on the brink of or in recession.
The euro was up 0.37 percent at $1.3245, and the U.S.
Dollar Index down 0.36 percent at 79.448.
The relationship between risk appetite and the dollar has
become more complicated, according to Chris Fernandes, vice
president, senior foreign exchange adviser for the capital
markets division at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
"Whereas in the past the dollar would tend to fall as risk
appetite was rising, the dollar is now benefiting from pro-risk
developments, as U.S. economic data has generally bested
expectations recently," he said.
Brent oil was up $1.84 at $124.98 a barrel,
underpinned by worries that military conflict with Iran will hit
supplies and create an oil price spike.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.30 to $106.65 a
barrel. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of leading
commodity prices was up 0.6 percent at 314.04.