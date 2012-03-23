* Euro gains, dollar falls after U.S. housing data
* Energy, basic materials lead gains; commodities rebound
* U.S. government debt rises for fourth day
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 23 The euro rose and world
stocks rebounded on Friday, lifted by shares in energy and basic
materials, as concerns about global growth were put on the back
burner by investors who see further gains in this year's rally.
Commodity prices ticked higher on the belief a sell-off on
Thursday -- in reaction to slower-than-expected manufacturing
data from China and the euro zone -- was overdone.
Copper rebounded from a two-week low the previous session,
helped by a weaker dollar, falling inventories and an outlook
for above-historical consumption levels by Chile's Codelco, the
world's top producer.
European shares trimmed losses and Wall Street rose on
rebounding energy and material shares that had slumped on
Thursday. Rising crude oil prices helped the energy sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.16 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 13,083.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.96 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,396.74. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.68 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,062.64.
Some investors are looking for a boost next week from
quarter-end "window dressing," when fund managers drop
poor-performing stocks and chase the better-performing ones.
"Overall, people feel good about stocks, so people want to
jump in and buy on dips like we saw yesterday," said Michael
Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, which
manages about $3 billion in San Antonio, Texas. "They're afraid
of missing the boat so they focus on things that have lagged."
An S&P index of energy shares rose 1 percent while
the S&P materials index added 0.8 percent. Alcoa Inc
rose 1.6 percent to $10.18, leading the Dow.
Earlier, stocks fell after the Commerce Department said
sales of new single-family homes slipped 1.6 percent in February
to a seasonally adjusted 313,000-unit annual rate. January's
sales pace was revised down to 318,000 units from the previously
reported 321,000 units.
U.S. government debt prices rose for the fourth day in a
row, reversing more of last week's losses, as concerns about the
economic picture in China and Europe competed with improved U.S.
employment for investors' attention.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent.
Some fear equity markets have gained to much in too short a
time. The benchmark S&P 500 -- on track for its first weekly
decline in six weeks -- has gained more than 10 percent so far
this year and almost 30 percent since its October lows.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.2
percent, while a measure of top European stocks slipped
0.01 percent and emerging markets added 0.2 percent.
The dollar has been supported by an improving U.S. economic
landscape that contrasts with the euro zone, where most
economies are either teetering on the brink of or in recession.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3261, and the U.S.
Dollar Index was down 0.5 percent at 79.736.
The relationship between risk appetite and the dollar has
become more complicated, according to Chris Fernandes, vice
president and senior foreign exchange adviser for the capital
markets division at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
"Whereas in the past the dollar would tend to fall as risk
appetite was rising, the dollar is now benefiting from pro-risk
developments, as U.S. economic data has generally bested
expectations recently," he said.
Brent oil was up $1.74 at $124.88 a barrel,
underpinned by worries that military conflict with Iran will hit
supplies and create an oil price spike.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.63 to $106.98 a
barrel. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of leading
commodity prices was up 0.8 percent at 314.78.