* Weak euro zone manufacturing, U.S. ADP weigh
* Euro falls as market focuses on prospects for ECB move
* U.S. stocks open lower, Treasuries advance
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 2 Global stocks and the euro fell
on Wednesday after disappointing news on euro zone manufacturing
activity and U.S. private-sector jobs growth reignited concerns
about a global economic slowdown.
The data came a day after an index of U.S. factory activity
posted its strongest growth rate in 10 months and sent the Dow
Jones industrial average to its highest close in four
years.
U.S. equities opened lower, while Treasury prices advanced
as investors shed stocks and other riskier investments and
sought safety in government debt.
Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month,
with the downturn hitting Italy and Spain hard and appearing to
take root among core members France and Germany. European shares
erased earlier gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300 down
0.4 percent. [ID: nL5E8G223R]
Investor caution ahead of Friday's key payrolls report also
grew after a report showed U.S. private employers added 119,000
jobs in April, well short of expectations.
"It's definitely disappointing. After Tuesday's ISM
manufacturing data, the market was primed for an upside
surprise, so this definitely takes the steam out of the sails,"
said Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in
Jersey City.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.27
points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,221.05. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.02 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,397.80.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.30 points, or 0.30
percent, at 3,041.14.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.5 percent
to 327.70.
The euro fell for a third straight session against the
dollar and was last down 0.8 percent at $1.3130. A rush
to safety by investors pushed yields on German 5-year
and 10-year bonds to near record
lows.
German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.53.
The ECB meets on Thursday, with pressure growing on the bank
to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro
members from additional pain. Expectations are also growing that
the ECB may soon cut borrowing costs, eroding the euro's
interest rate advantage.
Oil prices dipped as the weak economic data dampened the
demand outlook. Brent crude for June slipped 53 cents to
$119.14 a barrel and U.S. crude for June was down 50
cents at $105.66.
Gold prices retreated towards $1,647 an ounce but
remained within its recent ranges as the mixed signals on global
growth and waning expectations of further easing in policy by
the U.S. Federal Reserves kept investors sidelined.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 9/32
in price to yield 1.9137 percent.