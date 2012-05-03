* Slower expansion in U.S. service sector dents optimism
* Poor U.S. retail sales also casts pall over market
* Euro steady after upbeat assessment from ECB's Draghi
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 3 Global stocks and crude oil fell
on Thursday after a slower-than-expected expansion in the U.S.
economy's service sector and weak retail sales damped optimism a
day before a highly anticipated labor market report for April.
Stocks turned lower, government debt pared losses and the
U.S. dollar trimmed gains against the yen after the Institute
for Supply Management said its services sector index fell to
53.5 in April from 56.0 the month before.
The report missed economists' forecasts for a reading of
55.5, according to a Reuters survey. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the sector.
But the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
aid fell more than expected last week, easing fears the U.S.
labor market recovery was stalling. Initial claims for state
unemployment benefits dropped 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted
365,000, the Labor Department said.
"The April (ISM) number shows we're entering a soft period
here for services. On the employment component, we saw a good
jobless claims number this morning showing employment conditions
overall are looking better so I wouldn't worry too much about
the ISM employment index showing less growth," said Gary Thayer,
chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Wall Street moved lower on the ISM report after hovering
near break-even after the open. Weakness in retail sales data
also weighed on U.S. stock indexes.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 52.9 percent of retailers
missed monthly same-store sales expectations for April. Costco
Wholesale Corp's April sales missed estimates, sending
shares down 2.2 percent to $84.71.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.26
points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,233.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.25 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,396.06.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 26.05 points, or
0.85 percent, at 3,033.80.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares closed up 0.1 percent at 1,044.39 in choppy
trading.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
retreated, falling 0.4 percent to 327.02.
The euro rose against the yen and rallied from two-week lows
versus the U.S. dollar to trade little changed after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of
the euro zone than expected, reducing expectations for further
monetary easing.
Draghi, in comments after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1
percent, said the euro zone's economy was likely to recover this
year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside
risks. He added that inflation was likely to remain above 2
percent this year..
The U.S. dollar index up 0.12 percent at 79.225 while
the euro was down 0.06 percent at $1.3147.
But gains in the euro could be short-lived ahead of
elections in France and Greece at the weekend.
Oil slipped under $117 a barrel after OPEC said it had
opened the taps more to weaken prices.
Oil prices dropped after OPEC said it was unhappy with high
prices and disappointing data helped paint a gloomy outlook for
the world economy, reviving concerns about a drop in demand.
Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.90 to $116.30
a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell $2.33 to $102.89 a
barrel.
Government debt pared losses to trade near break-even.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32 in price to yield 1.92 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury
bond was up 3/32 in price to yield 3.11 percent.