By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 3 Global stocks and crude oil fell
o n T hursday after data showing tepid growth in the U.S. services
sector raised concerns about the economic recovery a day before
a highly anticipated labor market report for April.
Stocks turned lower, government debt pared losses and the
U.S. dollar trimmed gains against the yen after the Institute
for Supply Management said its services sector index fell to
53.5 in April from 56.0 the previous month.
The report missed economists' forecasts of a reading of
55.5, according to a Reuters survey. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the sector.
Fears that the labor market recovery was stalling eased a
bit o n T hursday after data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless aid fell more than expected last week.
The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 365,000.
The mixed data put traders on the defensive before Friday's
payrolls report, which is expected to show a further slowdown in
hiring last month.
"The real game changer is tomorrow so the market is just
taking a breather," said Justin Hoogendoorn, an interest-rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Wall Street moved lower on the ISM report after hovering
near break-even after the open. Weak retail sales data also
weighed on U.S. stocks. According to Thomson Reuters data, 52.9
percent of retailers missed monthly same-store sales
expectations for April.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 61.98
points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,206.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,391.57.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.55 points, or 1.16
percent, at 3,024.30.
In Europe, equities erased early gains to close mostly flat
after the weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh
central bank measures to stimulate growth eclipsed strong
company earnings.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares
closed up 0.1 percent at 1,044.39 after a choppy session.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
retreated, falling 0.6 percent to 326.49.
The euro rose against the yen and rallied from two-week lows
versus the U.S. dollar to trade little changed after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat assessment of
the euro zone than expected, reducing expectations for further
monetary easing.
Draghi, in comments after the ECB kept rates unchanged at 1
percent, said the euro zone's economy was likely to recover this
year, although the outlook remained vulnerable to downside
risks. He added that inflation was likely to remain above 2
percent this year..
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.11 percent at 79.221
while the euro was down 0.05 percent at $1.3148.
But gains in the euro could be short-lived with elections in
France and Greece at the weekend.
Oil slipped under $117 a barrel after OPEC said it had
opened the taps more to weaken prices.
OPEC said it was unhappy about the likely effect on demand
of high prices, while disappointing data helped paint a gloomy
outlook for the world economy, reviving concerns about a drop in
demand.
Brent crude for June delivery settled down $2.12 at
$116.08 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled down $2.68
at $102.54 a barrel.
Gold fell 1 percent as tumbling oil prices and the weak U.S.
service sector data sent bullion prices to their biggest one-day
loss in a month. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled down $19.20 an ounce at $1,634.80.
Government debt pared early losses to trade near break-even.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
unchanged in price to yield 1.93 percent. The 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond also was up 2/32 in price to yield
3.11 percent.