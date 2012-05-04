* Weak U.S. payrolls, PMI reports in Europe, spur gloom
* Global shares slide; bond prices jump on QE3 hopes
* Brent crude falls to 3-month lows around $113 a barrel
* Dollar slips vs yen in volatile trade, euro weakens
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 4 Global stocks swooned and crude
oil tumbled o n F riday after a weak U.S. jobs report and data
that suggested a deeper recession across the euro zone than
previously thought dented sentiment.
Major U.S. and European stock indexes fell more than 1
percent, U.S. crude oil slumped about 4 percent and government
debt prices jumped after the Labor Department said American
employers reduced hiring more than expected in April.
The week was the worst this year for Wall Street stocks,
with energy leading the decline. The S&P energy index of
44 gas and oil-related companies fell 2.2 percent on fears a
worsening economy would sap demand.
"We have broken through key technical levels here after a
disappointing employment report and the PMI number from Europe
which suggest that the recovery is stalling and could affect
energy consumption," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy.
Just 115,000 workers were added to payrolls last month, or
55,000 less than economists expected. While the unemployment
rate fell one-tenth of a point to 8.1 percent, a three-year low,
that was only because the workforce shrank as people retired or
stopped seeking work.
The third straight monthly decline in hiring growth spurred
concerns that the U.S. economy is losing momentum and doused
hopes that a stretch of strong winter hiring had signaled a
turning point for the U.S. recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 168.32
points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,038.27. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,369.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 67.96 points, or 2.25
percent, at 2,956.34.
The U.S. jobs data added to the gloomy tone from Europe,
where purchasing managers' indexes, primarily covering services,
suggested a recession across the euro zone could extend to
mid-year and be deeper than previously imagined.
Markit's Eurozone Services PMI, which gauges business
activity over a month, came in at 46.9 for April, sharply lower
than 49.2 in March. Anything below 50 signifies contraction.
The JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index of
about 20 countries showed declines in April from March.
In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 1.7 percent at 1,027.15, and the Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 1.7 percent to 2,248.34, despite strong
earnings from Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas
and Lafarge.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
1.5 percent to 321.72.
Benchmark Brent crude in London fell to three-month lows
around $113 a barrel, its steepest weekly fall since December,
after the weak jobs report. Brent's slide took three-day losses
to more than 5 percent.
While the downbeat data weighed, traders said a combination
of less-definitive factors - from confusion over margin changes
to the breach of the 200-day moving average - compounded
selling.
Brent futures settled down $2.90 at $113.18 a
barrel, lows last seen in early February.
U.S. crude settled down $4.05 at $98.49 a barrel.
Some analysts said the jobs report, which followed
weaker-than-expected services sector data this week, will fuel
hopes for a third round of stimulus, or quantitative easing, by
the Federal Reserve to keep rates low and to foster growth.
"The data in the U.S. is weakening somewhat. It puts into
play that if the economy in the U.S. continues to weaken then
QE3 will be on the table, so there are really no sellers of
Treasuries," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading
at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
16/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, and the 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond gained almost a full point in price to
yield 3.07 percent.
Gold rose as the weak data boosted bullion's investment
appeal on talk that a weaker economy might prompt further
monetary easing by the Fed.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $10.40
an ounce at $1,645.20.
The dollar slipped against the yen in volatile trading after
the payrolls number, with the U.S. currency down 0.45
percent at 79.83 yen.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.33 percent at 79.481.
The euro was down 0.47 percent at $1.3088.