* European shares, euro recover from steep losses
* Global shares fall, Wall St mostly flat
* Crude oil prices fall on election reaction
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 7 World markets took political
upheaval in Europe largely in stride on Monday, a day after
voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against
austerity measures, with the euro recovering from sharp initial
losses and equity markets holding to minimal declines.
The results of the weekend elections in the two countries
heightened the uncertainty of the path through the euro zone
debt crisis, but most European markets, with the noted exception
of Greece, rallied, the euro was only slightly lower, and U.S.
equity benchmarks were only modestly lower.
London, Europe's biggest financial market, was closed for a
public holiday
A world equity gauge, however, fell to a three-month low in
part because of a sell-off in Asia overnight, and crude oil
prices fell as the European elections unnerved oil investors
about the risks to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.
European blue-chips rallied in thin volume as banks led a
technical rebound. The Euro STOXX 50 index initially
fell to a 4-1/2-month low but bounced back to provisionally
close 1.5 percent higher. The S&P 500 was down 0.1
percent.
"It could be the election results were expected" by Wall
Street, said David Lutz, managing director at Stifel Nicolaus in
Baltimore, "and it also could be that pushing away from
austerity and towards growth could be equity positive."
In a widely expected result in France's presidential
election, Socialist Francois Hollande beat incumbent
conservative Nicolas Sarkozy. His victory could complicate the
approach taken by France and Germany on how to lead the euro
zone out of its debt crisis. Hollande has criticized Berlin's
emphasis on austerity, calling for policies to revive economic
growth.
A move by Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, to open the
door to using Spanish public funds to aid the country's troubled
banking sector underpinned the bank shares and helped global
financial equities, analysts said. On Wall Street, the KBW bank
index was up 0.5 percent, outperforming major benchmarks.
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey, said the action on a rescue plan for Spanish
banks was positive because the country was taking action on its
own.
"It's not an outside, centrally planned politburo dictating
... what they need to do, it's them taking ownership of their
own issues," Kenny said. "The outcome is likely to be much more
positive and much quicker."
In Greece, the only two major political parties to have
supported an aid package to keep the country afloat failed to
win enough votes to form a ruling coalition, reviving
uncertainty over whether Greece will stay in the euro zone.
A broad gauge of Greek shares dropped 6.5 percent on
the day and was down more than 5 percent this year, but Spanish
blue chips gained more than 2 percent with shares of top
banks Santander and BBVA up more than 4
percent each.
In morning trading in New York, Dow Jones industrial average
dipped 28.57 points, or 0.22 percent, to 13,009.70. The
S&P 500 Index shed 0.71 point, or 0.05 percent, to
1,368.39. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.26 points, or
0.04 percent, to 2,957.60.
World equities as measured by MSCI fell 0.6
percent to a more than three-month low.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng posted its largest
drop in five months and Japan's Nikkei closed at its
lowest in three months.
The euro pared most of its steep losses against the U.S.
dollar but was still trading near a three-week low at $1.3052.
Brent crude futures touched lows not seen since
January and were recently down 0.6 percent to $112.46 a barrel,
the lowest since early February.
U.S. crude futures hit a session low of $95.34 per
barrel, the lowest so far this year, and were last trading at
three-month lows.
Treasury debt prices pushed higher, with the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note up 2/32, with the yield at 1.8699
percent. German Bund futures hit record highs.
Spanish 10-year yields were little changed at 5.755 percent
and the Italian benchmark yield edged up to 5.576 percent.