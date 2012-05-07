* European shares rally, euro recovers from steep losses
* Global shares fall weighed by Asia, Wall St edges up
* Crude price declines could be a boost to economies
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 7 World markets took political
upheaval in Europe largely in stride on Monday, a day after
voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against
austerity measures, with the euro recovering from sharp losses
and local equity markets up.
The results of the weekend elections in the two European
countries heightened the uncertainty of the path ahead for the
euro zone debt crisis. But most European stock markets rose,
with the noted exception of Greece, while the euro was only
slightly lower.
Britain, not part of the euro zone but Europe's biggest
financial market, was closed for a public holiday.
A world equity gauge, however, fell to a three-month low in
part because of a sell-off in Asia overnight as markets caught
up with sharp declines in Europe and New York last week. Crude
oil prices fell as the uncertainty in Europe unnerved investors
concerned about global growth.
European blue-chips rallied in thin volume led by bank
stocks. The Euro STOXX 50 index initially fell to a
4-1/2-month low but bounced back to close 1.55 percent higher.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent.
"It could be the election results were expected" by Wall
Street, said David Lutz, managing director at Stifel Nicolaus in
Baltimore, "and it also could be that pushing away from
austerity and towards growth could be equity positive."
Center-left Francois Hollande beat incumbent conservative
Nicolas Sarkozy in France's presidential election, in a victory
that could complicate the approach taken by Paris and Berlin on
how to lead the euro zone out of its debt crisis. Hollande has
criticized Germany's emphasis on austerity, calling for policies
to revive economic growth.
Spanish bank shares were underpinned by a move from prime
minister Mariano Rajoy to open the door to using public funds to
aid the country's troubled banking sector. The move boosted
global financial equities, analysts said. On Wall Street, the
KBW bank index was up 0.5 percent, outperforming major
benchmarks.
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey, said the action on a rescue plan for Spanish
banks was positive because the country was taking action on its
own.
"It's not an outside, centrally planned politburo dictating
... what they need to do, it's them taking ownership of their
own issues," Kenny said. "The outcome is likely to be much more
positive and much quicker."
In Greece, the only two major political parties to have
supported an aid package to keep the country afloat failed to
win enough votes to form a ruling coalition, reviving
uncertainty over whether Greece will stay in the euro zone.
A broad gauge of Greek shares dropped 6.7 percent on
the day and was down more than 5 percent this year, but Spanish
blue chips gained 2.7 percent with shares of top bank
Santander up 4.7 percent and BBVA up 5.4
percent.
In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average dipped 9.95 points, or 0.08 percent, to
13,028.32. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.80 points, or 0.20
percent, to 1,371.90. The Nasdaq Composite rose 7.58
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,963.92.
World equities as measured by MSCI fell 0.3
percent to 320.63. A close below 320.6 would be the lowest since
late January.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng posted its largest
drop in five months and Japan's Nikkei closed at its
lowest in three months.
The euro pared most of its steep losses against the U.S.
dollar but was still trading near a three-week low at $1.3052.
Brent crude futures touched lows not seen since
January and were recently down 0.4 percent to $112.67 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures hit a session low of $95.34 per
barrel, the lowest so far this year, and were last trading down
more than 1 percent at three-month lows.
"Lower oil prices are taking a negative away from the U.S.
and the global economy," said John Manley, chief equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York. "But I
don't think they'll go down an awful lot from here."
He said U.S. economic growth would provide some support for
oil prices.
Treasury debt prices edged higher, with the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note up 1/32 to yield 1.8803 percent.
German Bund futures hit record highs.
Spanish 10-year yields were little changed at
5.766 percent and the Italian benchmark yield
edged up to 5.583 percent.