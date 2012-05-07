* European shares rally, euro recovers from steep losses
* Global shares fall weighed by Asia; Wall St flat
* Crude price declines could be a boost to economies
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 7 World markets took political
upheaval in Europe largely in stride on Monday, a day after
voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against
austerity measures, with the euro recovering from sharp losses
and local equity markets up.
The results of the weekend elections in the two European
countries heightened the uncertainty of the path ahead for the
euro zone debt crisis. But most European stock markets rose,
with the noted exception of Greece, and U.S. stocks rose
marginally, while the euro weakened only slightly.
Britain, not part of the euro zone but Europe's biggest
financial market, was closed for a public holiday.
A world equity gauge, however, fell to a three-month low in
part because of a sell-off in Asia overnight as markets caught
up with sharp declines in Europe and New York last Friday. Crude
oil prices fell as the uncertainty in Europe unnerved investors
concerned about global growth.
European blue-chips rallied, led by bank stocks as Spain
signaled it was opening the door to using public funds to aid
its troubled lenders. The Euro STOXX 50 index
initially fell to a 4-1/2-month low but bounced back to close
1.55 percent higher. The S&P 500 closed flat.
"One positive thing we are seeing out of the elections and
we are hearing from the ECB chairman is a focus on growth and
that austerity measures alone are not going to get them out of
this crisis," said Sean Lynch, global investment strategist for
Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha, Nebraska.
"So if there are more growth-oriented measures, that could
help the banking system and could be a positive for the economy
as well."
In France, Socialist Francois Holland beat incumbent
conservative Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election.
Hollande has criticized Germany's emphasis on austerity, calling
for policies to revive economic growth.
Spanish bank shares were underpinned by the move from Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy to open the door to using public funds to
aid the country's troubled banking sector. The move also boosted
global financial equities, analysts said. On Wall Street, the
KBW bank index gained 1 percent, far outperforming major
benchmarks.
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey, said the action on a rescue plan for Spanish
banks was positive because the country was taking action on its
own.
"It's not an outside, centrally planned politburo dictating
... what they need to do, it's them taking ownership of their
own issues," Kenny said. "The outcome is likely to be much more
positive and much quicker."
In Greece, the only two major political parties to have
supported an aid package to keep the country afloat failed to
win enough votes to form a ruling coalition, reviving
uncertainty over whether Greece will stay in the euro zone.
A broad gauge of Greek shares tumbled 6.7 percent,
but Spanish blue chips gained 2.7 percent with shares of
top banks Santander up 4.7 percent and BBVA
up 5.4 percent.
At the close of trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average fell 29.44 points, or 0.23 percent, to
13,008.83. The S&P 500 Index edged up 0.51 point, or 0.04
percent, to 1,369.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.42
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.
World equities as measured by MSCI fell 0.4
percent to 320.47.
Overnight in Asia Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
posted its largest drop in five months and Japan's Nikkei
closed at its lowest level in three months. U.S.
dollar-denominated Nikkei futures rose 0.7 percent.
The euro hit a global session low of $1.2955,
breaking the $1.30 to $1.35 range it has been trapped in since
late January, before recouping losses to last trade down 0.2
percent at $1.3052, close to the session peak of $1.3065.
Brent crude futures touched lows near $110 per
barrel, the lowest since January, but settled down just 2 cents
at $113.28. U.S. crude futures hit a session low of
$95.34 per barrel, the lowest so far this year, and were last
trading down 0.6 percent at $97.92 per barrel, a three-month
low.
"Lower oil prices are taking a negative away from the U.S.
and the global economy," said John Manley, chief equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York. "But I
don't think they'll go down an awful lot from here."
He said U.S. economic growth would provide some support for
oil prices.
Treasury debt prices were unchanged with the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 1.8768 percent.
Spanish 10-year yields were little changed at
5.766 percent and the Italian benchmark yield
ticked up to 5.583 percent.