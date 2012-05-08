* European shares fall as concerns over Greece grow
* Euro dips below $1.30 for second straight day
* Brent, U.S. oil prices fall for fifth session
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 8 Investors sold risk assets like
the euro, oil and stocks on Tuesday as Greece's commitment to
bailout pledges was put into question, adding to concerns over a
possible Franco-German split on policies to tackle the region's
debt crisis.
The results of elections in Greece and France, in which
voters soundly rejected austerity measures, heightened the
uncertainty of the path ahead for the euro zone debt crisis.
Most European equity markets fell and Wall Street, which
showed resilience on Monday, dropped in early trading.
Greek voters on Sunday punished the two mainstream parties
for supporting the austerity conditions of a bailout. Alexis
Tsipras, the leader of the Left Coalition party, said on T uesday
Greece's commitment to an EU/IMF rescue deal has become null
since the elections.
Tsipras, who was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a
government after his party came in second, said banks should
come under state control and called for an international
commission to investigate whether Greece's debt is legal.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3006, off the previous
day's low of $1.2955, but briefly traded below $1.30 for a
second straight day.
"The euro reacted to the Greece headlines, but the move
lower has faded a bit because what (Tsipras) said was not so
unexpected," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"The euro remains extremely vulnerable to political risk and
if we close below yesterday's low of $1.2955, that would
potentially shift the technicals into bear territory."
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped
88.02 points, or 0.68 percent, to 12,920.51. The S&P 500 Index
fell 9.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,359.81 and the
Nasdaq Composite lost 21.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to
2,936.37.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6
percent and the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed
0.18 percent. Global stocks as measured by MSCI
fell 0.6 percent.
The Athens General Index was down 4.5 percent
Tuesday, for a near 11 percent slide in two days.
"Greece is basically a zombie state right now," said Rick
Fier, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
It will be very difficult for Greece to raise money to pay
off their debt, whether or not they stay in the euro zone, Fier
said.
"If the euro zone is mired in recession for a while, that
will put a crimp on (the U.S. economy) as we try to expand."
Financial markets are also concerned that France, where
president-elect Francois Hollande has also opposed drastic
spending cuts, could derail the German-led push for austerity
and trigger a new phase of the bloc's debt crisis.
Oil prices fell for a fifth straight session on the prospect
of weaker growth on both sides of the Atlantic at a time of
ample supply from major oil producers.
Brent crude fell 1 percent below $112 a barrel, and
U.S. crude lost also 1 percent to trade below $97.