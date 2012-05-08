* Euro bounces back from dip below $1.30 but still down
* Brent, U.S. oil prices fall for fifth session
* Benchmark German yields hit record low
* Greek stock index hits near 20-year low
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 8 The euro, oil and stocks fell on
Tuesday as worries intensified that Greece will reject the
bailout that saved it from a chaotic bankruptcy as a Leftist
politician sought to form a government two days after elections.
Voters in both Greece and France in weekend elections
soundly rejected the harsh austerity measures that markets have
seen as the way out of Europe's debt crisis, heightening the
uncertainty of the path ahead for the euro zone.
Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the Greece's Left Coalition
party, began efforts to form a government by renouncing terms
tied to the country's receipt of bailout funds and threatening
to nationalize banks.
The head of a centrist conservative party, which won the
most votes Sunday, said he would not back a minority government
that rejected the bailout, making repeat elections in a few
weeks increasingly likely.
"This really just prolongs the possibility of recovery
because now there is going to be a political debate about what's
the best way to proceed," said David Joy, chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston, speaking of recent
elections in the bloc.
If Greece does not stick to the aid package terms, it could
run out of money as soon as next month, officials estimate.
A broad measure of Greek stocks dropped 3.6 percent
to close at its lowest level in almost 20 years, and France's
CAC 40 lost 2.8 percent.
The uncertainty in Europe put a bid under safe-haven assets,
sending benchmark German yields to a record low of
1.533 percent. The increased aversion to risk also underpinned
demand at a sale of Dutch and Austrian bonds.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32 in price, with the yield at 1.8297 percent. Yields briefly
dipped below 1.82 percent, their lowest level since early
February, but the slide was seen as temporary.
"Unless Europe deteriorates further from here these yields
are going to prove to be unsustainably low," said Jim Kochan,
chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advantage Funds in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds has $208
billion in assets under management.
COMMODITIES SLIDE WITH EURO, BUT OFF LOWS
Oil prices fell for a fifth straight session, marking the
largest five-day decline since October. The prospect of weaker
growth on both sides of the Atlantic at a time of ample supply
from major oil producers continued to pressure prices, though
future prices settled far off their session lows.
Brent crude settled down 0.4 percent at $112.73, and
U.S. crude fell 1 percent to $97.01. Both had earlier
fallen by more than 2 percent.
The euro fell for a seventh straight session, down
0.2 percent at $1.3239, off the day's low of $1.2981. The single
currency traded below the key technical level of $1.30 for a
second straight session.
"Today's euro weakness is overwhelmingly tied to Greece's
difficulty putting together a government," said Daniel Hwang,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"It is an overall risk-off day, however, and the euro will
likely remain under pressure due to all the political
uncertainty."
Gold traded below $1,600 an ounce for the first time in four
months, continuing its close correlation with the euro. Spot
gold was recently down 1.8 percent at $1,607.70.
In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average dropped 95.44 points, or 0.73 percent, to
12,913.09. The S&P 500 Index fell 8.39 points, or 0.61
percent, to 1,361.19. The Nasdaq Composite lost 16.62
points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,941.14.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.66
percent and the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slid
2.06 percent. Global stocks as measured by MSCI
were down 1 percent.
"Greece is basically a zombie state right now," said Rick
Fier, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
"If the euro zone is mired in recession for a while, that
will put a crimp on (the U.S. economy) as we try to expand."
The political turmoil in Greece added to worries that
France, where President-elect Francois Hollande has also opposed
drastic spending cuts, could derail the German-led push for
austerity in Europe and trigger a new phase of the bloc's debt
crisis.
Italian benchmark yields rose 5 basis points
to 5.63 percent while the Spanish benchmark added
10 basis points to 5.866 percent.