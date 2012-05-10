* Markets take heart in relatively encouraging jobs data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 10 Global stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after relatively encouraging U.S. jobs data, and as Spain's move to clean up its banks and the approval of a key payment to Greece from a bailout fund eased some concerns about Europe.

Stocks climbed in Europe and Wall Street rose in early trading after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, soothing concerns the U.S. labor market was deteriorating after April's weak employment growth.

Oil traded around $113 per barrel, gold steadied and copper hit a session high as risk appetite picked up on the Labor Department data showing new claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 367,000.

The euro rose even as the euro zone debt crisis festers. Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up an attempt to form a new government, leaving Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a coalition.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.01 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,900.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.48 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,365.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.24 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,947.95.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares rose 0.6 percent to 1,020.75 points.

MSCI's all-country world equity index gained 0.7 percent to 317.08.

Downbeat comments by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries weighed on the crude oil market. The group's monthly report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market requirements.

Brent crude traded slightly lower at $112.99 a barrel, after earlier trading higher. U.S. crude climbed 46 cents to $97.27 a barrel.

The euro was up 0.24 percent at $1.2963, while against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.31 percent at 79.88. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.09 percent to 80.011.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 35/32 in price to yield 3.09 percent.

Spot gold prices rose $8.74 to $1,597.60 an ounce.