* Markets take heart in relatively encouraging jobs data
* U.S., European shares rise on U.S. jobless claims
* Euro rebounds after Spanish move on banks, bailout payment
* Government bond prices fall on jobs report
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 10 Global stocks and the euro rose
on Thursday after relatively encouraging U.S. jobs data, and as
Spain's move to clean up its banks and the approval of a key
payment to Greece from a bailout fund eased some concerns about
Europe.
Stocks climbed in Europe and Wall Street rose in early
trading after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits
fell last week, soothing concerns the U.S. labor market was
deteriorating after April's weak employment growth.
Oil traded around $113 per barrel, gold steadied and copper
hit a session high as risk appetite picked up on the Labor
Department data showing new claims for state unemployment
benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 367,000.
The euro rose even as the euro zone debt crisis festers.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up an attempt to form a
new government, leaving Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos to
make a last-ditch attempt to form a coalition.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.01 points,
or 0.51 percent, at 12,900.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.48 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,365.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.24 points, or 0.45
percent, at 2,947.95.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
rose 0.6 percent to 1,020.75 points.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.7 percent to 317.08.
Downbeat comments by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries weighed on the crude oil market. The group's monthly
report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market
requirements.
Brent crude traded slightly lower at $112.99 a
barrel, after earlier trading higher. U.S. crude climbed
46 cents to $97.27 a barrel.
The euro was up 0.24 percent at $1.2963, while against
the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.31 percent at
79.88. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.09 percent to 80.011.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 35/32 in
price to yield 3.09 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $8.74 to $1,597.60 an ounce.