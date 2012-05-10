* Markets take heart in relatively encouraging jobs data
* U.S., European shares rise on U.S. jobless claims
* Euro rebounds after Spanish bank move, Greek aid help
* Government bond prices fall on jobs report
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 10 Global stocks rose for the
first time in seven sessions on Thursday on relatively
encouraging U.S. jobs data and improved investor sentiment
regarding Europe's festering debt crisis.
U.S. and European stocks climbed after data showed U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, an upbeat sign
after April's weak employment growth was perceived as a
harbinger of a worsening U.S. labor market.
Investors also used a recent streak of declines to step into
the markets, lifting the euro against the dollar for the first
time in nine sessions and snapping a six-day losing streak for
the Dow Jones industrial average.
The Spanish government effectively took over Bankia SA
, one of Spain's biggest banks, late on Wednesday and
said more measures to strengthen its ailing banks would be
announced on Friday.
Also feeding risk appetite was an agreement late Wednesday
by the board of the European Financial Stability Facility to
release a scheduled payment to Greece, allowing the country to
meet near-term bond redemptions.
Euro zone officials on Thursday said countries in the bloc
are prepared to keep financing Greece until a new government is
formed, whether one emerges from Sunday's election or if new
elections have to be held next month.
"You are seeing traders and investors come into some of
these very oversold sectors and buying on the dips. Then
suddenly, the people who are scared decide to start selling into
it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
The euro was up 0.14 percent at $1.2950.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.80 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,870.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.32 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,359.90. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.34 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,936.05.
In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst index of top regional
shares closed 0.45 percent higher at 1,019.05.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.4 percent to 316.20, its first gain after six straight days of
losses.
Oil traded slightly below $113 per barrel as dealers weighed
the impact of Chinese trade data on the global economy against
the encouraging U.S. jobs figures.
Signs of a long-expected downturn in China finally appeared
in trade data, with weaker-than-expected exports and stalling
headline import growth signaling that government spending is
crucial to keeping the Chinese economy humming.
Rising supply from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting
Countries added to downward pressure on crude. OPEC's monthly
report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market
requirements.
Brent crude retreated to settle down 47 cents at
$112.73. U.S. crude rose 27 cents to settle at $97.08 a
barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data and a pause in the steady stream of worrisome
news from Europe helped erode appetite for safe-haven assets.
Government debt pared losses after an auction of 30-year
bonds at a yield below market expectations as investors bid more
aggressively for the U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent.
A backdrop of caution remained.
"Treasury is still - whether it should be or not - the only
place where people can get a flight to quality, so they keep
coming here," said Joseph Leary, a trader with Citigroup in New
York.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.35
percent at 79.91 yen. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.09
percent to 80.153.
Spot gold prices rose $5.75 to $1,594.60 an ounce.