* Markets supported by relatively encouraging jobs data
* U.S., European shares rise on U.S. jobless claims
* Euro rebounds after Spanish bank move, Greek aid help
* Government bond prices fall on jobs report
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 10 Global stocks advanced for the
first time in seven sessions o n T hursday on relatively
encouraging U.S. jobs data and improved investor sentiment
regarding Europe's festering debt crisis.
U.S. and European equity markets rose after data showed U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits edged lower last week, a sign
of comfort after April's weak employment growth was perceived as
a harbinger of a worsening U.S. labor market.
Investors also used a recent streak of declines to buy
beaten-down assets, lifting the euro against the dollar for the
first time in nine sessions and snapping a six-day losing streak
for the Dow Jones industrial average.
"You are seeing traders and investors come into some of
these very oversold sectors and buying on the dips. Then
suddenly, the people who are scared decide to start selling into
it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
The Nasdaq closed slightly lower after a disappointing
outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems Inc due to
uncertainty over Europe and government policy. Cisco shares
tumbled 10.5 percent to $16.81.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 19.98
points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,357.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.07 points, or 0.04
percent, to 2,933.64.
Helping feed risk appetite was an agreement late Wednesday
by the board of the European Financial Stability Facility to
release a scheduled payment to Greece, allowing the country to
meet near-term bond redemptions.
"The EFSF agreement could be viewed as euro-positive, and
data in the U.S. and overseas was not negative," Nick
Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New
York, said of the euro's rebound.
"So this is not a turnaround, and the whole political
process in Greece is still playing out," he said.
The euro rose 0.11 percent at $1.2946.
Euro zone officials on Thursday said countries in the bloc
are prepared to keep financing Greece until a new government is
formed, whether one emerges from Sunday's election or if new
elections have to be held next month.
Adding to the brighter picture from Europe, the Spanish
government late o n W ednesday effectively took over Bankia SA
, one of Spain's biggest banks, and said more measures
to strengthen its ailing banks would be announced on Friday.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
closed 0.45 percent higher at 1,019.05.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.3 percent to 315.97, its first gain after six straight days of
losses. The emerging market index rose 0.3 percent to
980.69.
Oil traded slightly below $113 per barrel as dealers weighed
the impact of Chinese trade data on the global economy against
the encouraging U.S. jobs figures.
Signs of a long-expected downturn in China finally appeared
in trade data, with weaker-than-expected exports and stalling
headline import growth signaling that government spending is
crucial to keeping the Chinese economy humming.
Rising supply from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries added to downward pressure on crude. OPEC's monthly
report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market
requirements.
Brent crude retreated to settle down 47 cents at
$112.73. U.S. crude rose 27 cents to settle at $97.08 a
barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data and a pause in the steady stream of worrisome
news from Europe helped erode appetite for safe-haven assets.
Government debt pared losses after an auction of 30-year
bonds at a yield below market expectations, as investors bid
more aggressively for the U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent.
But a backdrop of caution remained.
"Treasury is still - whether it should be or not - the only
place where people can get a flight to quality, so they keep
coming here," said Joseph Leary, a trader with Citigroup in New
York.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.46
percent at 80.00 yen. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.08
percent to 80.143.
Gold snapped a three-day losing streak as bargain hunters
waded into the market after prices fell sharply this week.
Spot gold prices rose $6.10 to $1,594.90 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $1.30
an ounce at $1,595.50.