* Global shares rebound after U.S. consumer confidence data
* Safe-haven government debt rises, Bunds near record lows
* Oil slides on weak Chinese industrial production data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global stocks rebounded on
Friday on data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its
highest level in more than four years in early May, but
commodity prices fell after weak data from China reduced demand
expectations.
European and U.S. stocks turned higher after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed nearly twice as
many Americans reported hearing about new job gains than fresh
job losses, despite a recent slowdown in job
growth.
The gains in equity markets helped trim losses in crude oil
and led the euro to rebound against the U.S. dollar.
"Households are feeling more comfortable. It's pretty good
news for consumer spending," said Gus Faucher, senior
macroeconomist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.12 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 12,890.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,362.37. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.65 points, or 0.67
percent, at 2,953.29.
Gains were held back after JPMorgan Chase & Co's
trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging
strategy knocked financial stocks across the globe.
JPMorgan's shares fell 7.1 percent to $37.85. The KBW index
of large U.S. financial service firms fell 0.5 percent.
In Europe, the euro zone STOXX banking index fell 1
percent.
European shares erased early losses to end higher, although
many investors remained wary over Spain's banks and Greece's
political impasse.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks pared
losses to close up 0.3 percent at 1022.52 points.
The MSCI world equity index also rebounded,
just off break-even at 316.07.
The euro rose for a second day after falling for eight
straight sessions. Inconclusive Greek election results on Sunday
threw the country into political disarray and raised the risk of
it exiting the euro zone.
The euro last traded slightly above break-even at $1.2939
. It earlier hit a trough of $1.2905, its lowest level
since Jan. 23.
The gains in global stocks offset dour news from Europe,
where uncertainty over Greece and Spain pushed government debt
prices higher. German Bund futures hit a record high at one
point.
Prices of crude oil, copper and gold all fell, and an
unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices helped debt prices
climb.
Plans to support Spain's troubled banks failed to convince
investors. The Greek stock market dropped to levels last seen 20
years ago during an earlier crisis over a mechanism to reduce
exchange rate swings in Europe before the euro's advent.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48
ticks on the day.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent.
Crude prices fell below $112 a barrel early in the session
after a weak reading of industrial growth in China sparked
worries demand may slow from the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
Chinese industrial output expanded in April at its slowest
annual pace in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade
figures from Thursday, the data suggest China's economy
continues to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
Brent crude futures for June delivery lost 23 cents
to $112.50 a barrel.
The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 50 cents
to $96.58 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index traded up slightly at 80.16,
and against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.05
percent at 79.92.