* China move on lending sparks economy fears, hits oil
* Signs of euro-zone deeper recession adds to worries
* Euro slips to four-month low; oil falls on demand outlook
* Government debt gains from safe-haven appeal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 14 Global stocks slid on Monday on
worries Greece could leave the euro zone, while oil prices fell
after a move by economic powerhouse China to prop up lending
sparked fears its economy was weaker than has been thought.
Data pointing to a deeper European recession, along with
growing skittishness about the Greek debt crisis, pushed
European shares fell nearly 2 percent to a 4-1/2-month closing
low. Stocks on Wall Street touched a three-month low before
recovering some losses, while the euro hit a near four-month low
against the dollar on the fears over Greece.
Government debt gained, pushing German yields to record
lows, after coalition talks in Greece on Sunday faltered and
increased the chance of mid-June election. President Karolos
Papoulias summoned political parties to a third day of talks on
Tuesday, but the Greek Socialist leader, Evangelos Venizelos,
said he was not optimistic a coalition government could be
formed.
The yield on U.S. Treasuries, which moves inversely to
price, fell to the lowest level since early October, breaking
decisively below 1.80 percent, a key resistance point.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32 in price to yield 1.79 percent.
"Treasuries are higher as fears about new political
realities in Germany and Greece, global growth and Spanish banks
drive investors into safe-haven debt markets," said William
O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats
suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday, which could embolden the
opposition left to step up attacks on her European austerity
policies. Merkel said on Monday the defeat was a bitter setback
but would not alter her view on how to achieve growth.
Safe-haven currencies, such as the dollar and the Japanese
yen, rose. Expectations are for the euro to continue to fall,
driven by speculation over the implications of Greece's possible
exit from the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.42
points, or 0.46 percent, at 12,762.18. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.80 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,346.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.20 points, or
0.38 percent, at 2,922.62.
Compounding the picture for investors was data that showed
output at factories in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in March,
the latest in a series of disappointing numbers signaling the
bloc's recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent from February, the EU's Eurostat statistics
office said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4
percent increase in March.
Signs of a struggling Chinese economy also weighed on
investor sentiment. China, the world's second biggest economy,
cut bank reserve requirements on Sunday to free up an estimated
400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending in a bid to avert a
sudden slowdown.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 1.8 percent at 1,004.20, its lowest close since Dec.
30.
MSCI's measure of world stock markets fell
1.2 percent to 311.23.
German Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the
day to an all-time high of 143.69, while German 10-year yields
plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent.
Oil fell sharply to extend recent heavy losses as the
mounting political uncertainty over Greece and the prospect for
slower growth in China, the world's second biggest energy
consumer, weighed on the demand outlook for energy.
Brent crude was down $1.25 to $111.01 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.45 to $94.68 a barrel.
Prices for Brent crude have fallen 6.2 percent and for U.S.
crude 8.4 percent in the two weeks ended Friday.
Gold prices also fell, as the political deadlock in Greece
fueled risk aversion and put pressure on the euro.
Spot gold prices was down $15.83 to $1,563.60 an
ounce, after earlier hitting a session low of $1,556.61 an
ounce, its lowest since Dec. 30.
The euro fell 0.54 percent to $1.2845. The U.S.
dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 80.585, and against
the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.06 percent at
79.87 yen.
Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in
coming weeks, with some forecasting a break toward $1.20.