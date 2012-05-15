* Euro at four-month low vs dollar
* U.S. stocks up but world stocks edge down
* Greek euro exit fears weigh on markets
NEW YORK, May 15 World stocks edged lower and
the euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday
as concerns about Greece's outlook kept investors cautious.
U.S. stocks, however, rose slightly in a bounce from recent
losses after positive economic data on regional manufacturing
and national homebuilder sentiment.
The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.3
percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European
shares was down 0.6 percent.
Keeping pressure on shares were worries about a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone. Investors have been concerned
that long-lasting problems in the euro zone and a likely
recession in Europe will hit global growth.
Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government,
nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece's
president said the country will hold new elections, the euro
slumped and investors fled to the safe-haven dollar.
The Greek news "triggered the fall through $1.2800 and it
looks like they can't compromise so they will have to hold
elections," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research, GFT
in Jersey City.
"They are running out of money ahead of elections, so expect
European leaders in the next few days to put enormous pressure
on them to come up with a workable government along with some
sort of extended schedule for the bailout."
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2786 with
the session trough of $1.2769, the lowest since Jan. 18.
Wall Street stocks opened little changed after the news
about Greece but gained on signs of economic recovery. A gauge
of homebuilder sentiment rose to the highest in five years this
month. Separately, the pace of growth in New
York state manufacturing rebounded, the New York Federal Reserve
said.
Germany also kept hopes for growth alive when it reported
that strong exports had helped its economy grow 0.5 percent in
the first three months of the year, ahead of market forecasts.
Germany's performance offset zero growth in France and
recession in Italy and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro
zone economy stagnating but not in recession.
Some of the optimism from the German GDP data was dispelled
after a business survey by the ZEW Institute taken in the first
two weeks of May showed a big dip in sentiment since the latest
bout of political instability in Greece and the renewed concerns
about Spain and Italy's banking systems.
Crude oil was higher, with Brent June crude up 85
cents at $112.42.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32, with the yield at 1.7843 percent.