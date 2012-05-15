* Euro at four-month low vs dollar
* World stocks edge down on Greece political problems
* Greek euro exit fears weigh on markets
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 15 World stocks declined and the
euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday
after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries
increased about its possible exit from the euro zone.
Gold touched a 4-1/2-month low as the euro's weakness
unnerved investors over the profitability of holding
euro-denominated assets.
The turmoil in Greece kept pressure on markets. Investors
have been concerned that long-lasting problems in the euro zone
and a likely recession in Europe will hit global growth.
Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government,
nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece's
president said the country will hold new elections, the euro
slumped and investors fled to the safe-haven dollar.
The Greek news "triggered the fall through $1.2800 and it
looks like they can't compromise so they will have to hold
elections," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at
GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"They are running out of money ahead of elections, so expect
European leaders in the next few days to put enormous pressure
on them to come up with a workable government along with some
sort of extended schedule for the bailout."
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2786 with
the session trough of $1.2769, the lowest since Jan. 18.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.3
percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European
shares was down 0.7 percent.
U.S. stocks were little changed after a slight bounce early
in the session from recent losses after positive economic data
on regional manufacturing and national homebuilder sentiment.
A gauge of homebuilder sentiment rose to the highest in five
years this month. Separately, the pace of growth
in New York state manufacturing rebounded, the New York Federal
Reserve said.
Data also showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in
April, coming in under expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.27 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 12,725.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.92 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,341.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.56 points, or 0.57
percent, at 2,919.14.
Among other global economic news, Germany kept hopes for
growth alive when it reported that strong exports had helped its
economy grow 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year,
ahead of market forecasts.
Germany's performance offset zero growth in France and
recession in Italy and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro
zone economy stagnating but not in recession.
Some of the optimism from the German GDP data was dispelled
after a business survey by the ZEW Institute taken in the first
two weeks of May showed a big dip in sentiment since the latest
bout of political instability in Greece and the renewed concerns
about Spain and Italy's banking systems.
The upbeat German data helped Brent crude price, with Brent
June crude up 30 cents at $111.87 a barrel. The German
data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the
European debt crisis.
In the precious metals market, spot gold was down 0.1
percent at $1,555.69 an ounce and earlier hit its lowest since
Dec. 30 at $1,547.99. It is down nearly 7 percent in May so far.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 4/32, with the yield at 1.7825 percent.