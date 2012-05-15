* Euro at four-month low vs dollar; world stocks fall
* Gold hits 4 1/2-month low
* Wall Street stocks suffer 3rd straight drop
* Greek euro exit fears weigh on markets
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 15 The euro fell to a four-month
low against the dollar and global stocks dropped o n T uesday as
Greece's decision to hold new elections added to uncertainty
about its future and a possible exit from the euro zone.
Gold hit a 4-1/2-month low with the euro's retreat.
The political turmoil in Greece kept pressure on markets.
Investors have been concerned that long-lasting problems in the
euro zone and a likely recession will hit global growth.
Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government,
nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece's
president said the country will hold new elections, the euro
slumped and investors fled to the safe-haven dollar.
"They are running out of money ahead of elections, so expect
European leaders in the next few days to put enormous pressure
on them to come up with a workable government along with some
sort of extended schedule for the bailout," said Boris
Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
The euro fell for the fifth of the last six sessions on
chances left-wing politicians opposed to Greece's international
bailout could win the June elections. A report showing the Greek
economy slid deep in recession added to worries.
The euro last traded down 0.7 percent at $1.2732,
with the session trough at $1.2720, the lowest since Jan. 18.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.8
percent, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European
shares ended down 0.7 percent.
Wall Street stocks fell for a third straight day on the
shaky situation in Greece.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.35 points,
or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was down 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, at
1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.82
points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,893.76.
Economic data on U.S. regional manufacturing and national
homebuilder sentiment was positive, however. A gauge of
homebuilder sentiment rose to the highest in five years this
month. Separately, the pace of growth in New
York state manufacturing rebounded, the New York Federal Reserve
said.
Data also showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in
April, coming in under expectations.
Among gains, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares rose 1.3
percent to $36.24 after falling more than 11 percent last week
after the bank disclosed a trading loss of at least $2 billion.
Pressure mounted on the bank to reclaim some of the millions of
dollars it paid to the executives who oversaw the wrong-way
trades.
On the down side were Chesapeake Energy Corp
shares, which fell as low as $14.31, their lowest since March
2009, after a credit rating downgrade and news that the natural
gas producer will increase its borrowing to $4 billion from the
planned $3 billion as it faces a liquidity crunch. Chesapeake
shares finished the session down 5.6 percent at $14.65.
Germany kept hopes for growth alive when it reported that
strong exports helped its economy grow 0.5 percent in the first
three months of the year, ahead of market forecasts. Germany's
performance offset zero growth in France and recession in Italy
and Spain, leaving the whole 17-member euro zone economy
stagnating but not in recession.
The upbeat German data helped support the price of Brent
crude, which snapped three days of declines. In London, ICE
Brent crude for June delivery settled at $112.24 a
barrel, rising 67 cents, or 0.60 percent.
NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $93.88 a
barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.84 percent.
In the precious metals market, spot gold was off 0.88
percent at $1,542.60 an ounce and hit its lowest level since
Dec. 29 at $1,541.10 on heightened concerns over Europe's
financial crisis.
"The euro has done very poorly against the dollar because
of everything going on predominantly in Greece. Gold has gotten
sold off quite hard in the last couple of sessions. I think
people are unwinding and getting into cash and a little bit of
Treasuries, German bunds, and that's about it," said Fred
Schoenstein, metals trader at Heraeus in New York.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased as traders booked profits from
an eight-week run-up primed by worries over the outcome of the
European debt crisis.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32, the yield at 1.7705 percent.
While U.S. yields rose slightly, benchmark rates remain
below the technically important 1.8 percent level and not far
off the seven-month low of 1.76 percent touched in overnight
trade. Last week Treasuries yields fell for the eighth
consecutive week.