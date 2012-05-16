* ECB stops funding operations for some Greek banks-sources

* U.S. stocks pare gains, euro retreats on ECB speculation

* Encouraging U.S. economic data initially lift U.S. stocks

* Bonds pare losses on ECB news, oil remains lower

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks trimmed gains and the euro retreated o n W ednesday on speculation that the European Central Bank has stopped funding operations for some Greek banks, rekindling fears of messy financial woes for Greece.

Euro zone central bank sources said the ECB had stopped refinancing operations with some Greek banks. The ECB, which refinances only solvent banks, declined to comment.

It was unclear exactly how many banks were affected.

One person familiar with the matter said four Greek banks' capital was so depleted they were operating with negative equity capital.

Investors have been on tenterhooks over fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone and the financial losses that could cause the financial system.

U.S. stocks pared early gains from encouraging U.S. economic data and the euro turned negative in choppy trade.

U.S. industrial production posted its fastest growth in over a year in April and a rebound in groundbreaking for new homes suggested a rebound in U.S. housing was gaining some traction.

The twin data points bolstered investor sentiment that has been heavily hit by fears Greece will depart the euro zone.

"Because the focus has been so much on Greece and on the risk-on, risk-off trade, the economic data is taking a little bit of a back seat here," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.77 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,655.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,332.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.67 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,895.43.

Investors weighed comments made on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Francois Hollande met. The two leaders had sought to quell talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.

"We agreed that we want Greece to stay in the euro," Merkel told a joint news conference in Berlin.

Germany wants to stabilize Greece within the euro zone, but Athens must stick to its agreements with international lenders, a German government spokesman said on We dnesday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.5 percent to 993.14.

MSCI's all-country world equity index was down 0.7 percent to 305.61.

Bund futures fell to 143.25, and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes pared losses but were still down 3/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.

Government debt has safe-haven appeal. When investors become jittery, prices rise.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2717. The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 81.375, its highest in four months against a basket of currencies.

Oil prices pared losses but remained lower, their decline accentuated by a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude was down 61 cents at $111.63 a barrel and U.S. oil traded down 99 cents $92.99 a barrel.