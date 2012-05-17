* World stocks down along with Wall Street shares
* Gold up 2.6 pct; Brent oil drops more than $2/bbl
* Concerns center on Greek, Spanish banks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 17 World stocks and oil prices
fell o n T hursday on concerns about the health of Spain's banks
and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Adding to pressure on Wall Street stocks was a U.S.
government report showing manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic
states unexpectedly contracted in May.
The data helped lift safe-haven U.S. Treasuries prices, and
pushed the 10-year note yield to just 5 basis points from its
lowest level in at least 50 years, while gold prices rallied 2.6
percent.
Worries about Spanish banks resurfaced after a media report
said customers of Bankia had withdrawn more than 1
billion euros from their accounts in the past week. The Spanish
government said there had been no such exit of deposits.
Shares of the partly nationalized Bankia fell 13.5 percent
but recovered some of the losses after the government's denial.
The developments in Spain followed reports that customers of
Greek banks were moving funds on the belief the country would
exit the euro, adding to broader anxiety about the region's debt
crisis.
"The whole equities market is being driven by a macro trade
based upon contagion fear in Europe, and really the problem is
undercapitalized banks there," said Jack de Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
Global shares, as measured by MSCI's world equity index
, declined 0.6 percent, and were set for a fifth
day of losses along with U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.32
points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,517.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.85 points, or 0.82 percent, at
1,313.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 42.57
points, or 1.48 percent, at 2,831.47.
The pan-European FTSE 300 index dropped 1.2 percent,
a fourth straight day of declines.
Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel
on concerns about Greece and the wider euro zone. Brent July
crude was down $2.33 at $107.42 a barrel, having fallen
to $107.26, the low for the year.
"The oil market, like other risky assets, is within the
grips of uncertainty surrounding the euro zone," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, BNP Paribas head of commodities strategy.
Investors followed the heated political debate in Athens,
where opponents of harsh austerity measures to obtain an
international bailout are expected to win new elections in June.
The euro earlier dropped to $1.2665, its lowest level
since mid-January, past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680 and
on course for a test of its 2012 low of $1.2623, according to
Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2722, up 0.1 percent.
The yen, though, posted sharp gains against the euro and
dollar, bolstered by safety bids.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note was up 16/32, its yield easing to
1.70 percent, - just 5 basis points from its lowest level in at
least 50 years.
Gold prices also rose, with spot gold registering its
largest one-day gain since late January.
Spot gold bounced to an intraday high of $1,579.70
and was last up 2.36 percent at $1,575.5 per ounce. That is up
almost $50 since it plunged to December lows around $1,527 on
Wednesday.