* Stocks climb after biggest weekly drop in 2012
* Euro dips as investors still fear Greek euro exit
* Facebook shares fall further since Friday's debt
* China's growth comments lift oil, copper
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 Global stocks rebounded from
their lows for the year o n M onday as world leaders emphasized
their support for economic growth in the euro zone, but the euro
dipped on persistent concerns that Greece could leave the bloc.
Many investors and analysts see the pause in selling of
stocks and other risky assets as temporary, given the
uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections
on June 17.
On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed
that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" for the
euro zone and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.
Despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to
boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its
stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.
"More jawboning from my perspective," said Troy Buckner,
managing principal in NuWave Investment Management, a hedge fund
in Parsippany, New Jersey.
"The discussion of growth and austerity sounds better than
just austerity, but making it happen is clearly the tough part.
It appears that the time of reckoning is upon us, and the
strangest thing to me is how (relatively) calm the markets are
so far."
In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 77.88 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,447.26. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.89 points, or 0.92
percent, at 1,307.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
36.30 points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,815.09.
U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as
Friday's sloppy debut by social networking company Facebook
disappointed investors. Facebook fell 12 percent to
$33.78 on Monday, more than $5 below its initial offering price.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 0.6 percent at 976.20 after losing 5.1 percent last week to
reach its lowest level of the year.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.7
percent. It is below where it started the year, having given up
all the gains made after a concerted round of easing by central
banks in the first quarter.
Spain added to fears of a spreading euro zone crisis on
F riday when it revised up its estimated 2011 budget deficit to
8.9 percent of GDP from a previous 8.5 percent, a figure that
was already higher than the original target of 6 percent of GDP.
Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields held at
6.28 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield
was flat at 5.93 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are
seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth- and
third-largest economies, respectively.
The euro was down 0.06 percent 1.2774 but well above
Friday's four-month low of $1.2642, which was not far from
its lowest point for 2012.
Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the
festering debt problem in Europe offset earlier profit-taking on
U.S. and German government debt.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and
Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous
investors.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in
price for a yield of 1.72 percent, while German Bund futures
edged down 9 basis points at 143.55.
CHINA PROMOTES GROWTH
Signs that China, the world's second-largest economy, was
willing to support measures to boost growth offset some of the
euro zone worries in global share and commodity markets.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments
reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.
"Remarks from the premier made during field trips are always
in recognition that policymakers have noticed changes in
economic fundamentals and are ready to respond," said Yao Wei, a
Hong Kong-based economist with Societe Generale.
Wen's comments helped lift Asian shares, with Japan's Nikkei
index gaining 0.3 percent after finishing its seventh
straight week of losses on Friday.
Brent crude rose toward $108 per barrel, recovering from a
2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier's announcement could mean
strong fuel demand by the world's second-largest oil user,
although concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.
Brent gained for the first time in four sessions,
rising 83 cents to $107.97 a barrel. In New York, U.S. oil
futures were up 30 cents at $91.88 a barrel.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up more than 1 percent at $7,745.50 a tonne at midday, from
$7,650 on Friday.
However, spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,588.81
an ounce after rising the previous two sessions.