* Stocks climb after biggest weekly drop in 2012
* Euro dips as investors still fear Greek euro exit
* Facebook shares fall further since Friday's debt
* China's growth comments lift oil, copper
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 Global stocks rebounded and the
euro steadied from its lows for the year o n M onday as world
leaders emphasized their support for economic growth in the euro
zone and China said it is open to embark on more steps to
stimulate business.
Still, most investors and analysts see the pause in selling
of stocks and other risky assets as temporary, given the
uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections
on June 17.
On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed
that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" for the
euro zone and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.
Despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to
boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its
stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.
"We're in a bit of an oversold bounce in here at the moment
and whether we're going to build on all of this we'll find out
this week; we'll still be hostage to European news and will be
for the foreseeable future," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst
and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
The absence of negative news from Europe revived some
appetite for U.S. shares despite the ongoing sell-off of
Facebook following its lackluster debut on Friday.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 91.27 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,460.65. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 14.56 points, or 1.12 percent,
at 1,309.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 54.17
points, or 1.95 percent, at 2,832.96.
U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as
Friday's sloppy debut by Facebook disappointed investors. The
social networking company fell 11 percent to $33.98 on Monday, a
tad more than $4 below its initial offering price.
While Facebook shares faded after much fanfare, established
technology companies did better, led by Apple Inc,
whose shares rose 4 percent to $553.48.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 0.5 percent at 975.04 after losing 5.1 percent last week to
reach its lowest level of the year.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.9
percent. I t is below where it started the year, having given up
all the gains made after a concerted round of easing by central
banks in the first quarter.
Spain added to fears of a spreading euro zone crisis on
F riday when it revised up its estimated 2011 budget deficit to
8.9 percent of GDP from a previous 8.5 percent, a figure that
was already higher than the original target of 6 percent of GDP.
Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields held at
6.28 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield
was flat at 5.93 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are
seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth- and
third-largest economies, respectively.
The euro was up 0.02 percent 1.2784, well above Friday's
four-month low of $1.2642, which was not far from its
lowest point for 2012.
Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the
festering debt problem in Europe offset earlier profit-taking on
U.S. and German government debt.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and
Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous
investors.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in
price for a yield of 1.74 percent, while German Bund futures
edged down 6 basis points to 143.58.
CHINA PROMOTES GROWTH
Signs that China, the world's second-largest economy, was
willing to support measures to boost growth offset some of the
euro zone worries in global share and commodity markets.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments
reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.
"Remarks from the premier made during field trips are always
in recognition that policymakers have noticed changes in
economic fundamentals and are ready to respond," said Yao Wei, a
Hong Kong-based economist with Societe Generale.
Wen's comments helped lift Asian shares, with Japan's Nikkei
index gaining 0.3 percent after finishing its seventh
straight week of losses on Friday.
Brent crude rose toward $108 per barrel, recovering from a
2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier's announcement could mean
strong fuel demand by the world's second-largest oil user,
although concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.
Brent gained for the first time in four sessions,
rising $1.29 cents to $108.43 a barrel. In New York, U.S. oil
futures were up 80 cents at $92.28 a barrel.
Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange
settled 1.29 percent higher at $7,746.75 a tonne.
Spot gold prices dipped 0.05 percent to $1,590.78 an
ounce after rising the previous two sessions.