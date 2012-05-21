* Stocks climb after biggest weekly drop in 2012
* Euro flat as investors still fear Greek euro exit
* Facebook shares fall 10 pct after Friday's debut
* China's growth comments lift oil, copper
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 Global stocks rebounded from
lows for the year and the euro steadied on Monday as world
leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone and
China said priority should be given to maintaining its economic
expansion.
Still, most investors and analysts see the pause in selling
of stocks, euro and other risky assets as temporary, given the
uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections
on June 17.
On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed
that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" for the
euro zone and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.
Despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to
boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its
stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.
"We're in a bit of an oversold bounce in here at the moment
and whether we're going to build on all of this we'll find out
this week. We'll still be hostage to European news and will be
for the foreseeable future," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst
and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
The absence of negative news from Europe revived some
appetite for U.S. equities despite a sell-off of Facebook
shares following its lackluster debut on Friday.
In midafternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 93.39 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,462.77. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.46 points, or 1.19
percent, at 1,310.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
53.79 points, or 1.94 percent, at 2,832.58.
U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as
Friday's sloppy debut by Facebook disappointed investors. The
social networking company's stock last traded down 10 percent at
$34.21 on Monday. It fell as low as $33, $5 below its initial
offering price.
While Facebook shares faded after much fanfare, established
technology companies did better, led by Apple Inc whose
shares rose 4 percent to $552.80.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
closed up 0.5 percent at 975.04 after losing 5.1 percent last
week to reach its lowest level of the year.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.9
percent. It is below where it started the year, having given up
all the gains made after a concerted round of easing by central
banks in the first quarter.
Spain's prime minister said on Monday that urgent solutions
were needed to guarantee financial stability in Europe.
On Friday Spain revised up its estimated 2011
budget deficit.
Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields held at
6.29 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield
was flat at 5.94 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are
seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth- and
third-largest economies, respectively.
The euro was barely up in choppy trading at $1.2787, well
above Friday's four-month low of $1.2642, which was not
far from its lowest point for 2012.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent at 81.154 after
touching its highest level since mid-January on Friday on heavy
bids for the U.S. currency and other perceived safe-haven
assets.
Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the
festering debt problem in Europe offset earlier profit-taking on
U.S. and German government debt.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and
Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous
investors.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in
price for a yield of 1.73 percent, just 6 basis points above its
lowest intraday level in at least 60 years, while German Bund
futures edged down 6 basis points to 143.58 after
touching a contract high of 144.06 last week.
CHINA PROMOTES GROWTH
Signs that China, the world's second-largest economy, was
willing to support measures to boost growth offset some of the
euro zone worries in global share and commodity markets.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments
reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.
Brent crude rose toward $108 per barrel, recovering from a
2012 low, on hopes the Chinese premier's announcement could mean
strong fuel demand by the world's second-largest oil user,
although concerns about the euro zone crisis capped gains.
Brent gained for the first time in four sessions,
rising $1.48 cents to $108.62 a barrel. In New York, U.S. oil
futures were up 92 cents at $92.38 a barrel.
Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange
settled 1.29 percent higher at $7,746.75 a tonne.
Spot gold prices dipped 0.18 percent to $1,589.01 an
ounce after rising the previous two sessions.