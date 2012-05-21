* Stocks rebound after biggest weekly drop in 2012
* China's growth comments lift oil, risk assets
* Euro flat as investors still fear Greek euro exit
* Facebook shares fall 10 pct after Friday's debut
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 Global stocks on Monday
rebounded from lows for the year and oil prices rose for the
first time in four sessions as world leaders emphasized support
for growth in the euro zone, and China said priority should be
given to maintaining its economic expansion.
Still, most investors and analysts see the pause in selling
of stocks, oil and other commodities as temporary, given the
uncertainties ahead for Greece, which holds national elections
on June 17.
Risk that Greece might leave the euro zone curbed a recovery
for the euro, which stabilized above its lowest level in about
four months.
On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Eight nations stressed
that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" for the
euro zone, and expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro.
Despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to
boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its
stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.
"We're in a bit of an oversold bounce in here at the moment
and whether we're going to build on all of this we'll find out
this week. We'll still be hostage to European news and will be
for the foreseeable future," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst
and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
The absence of negative news from Europe revived some
appetite for U.S. equities despite a selloff of Facebook
shares following its lackluster debut on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 135.10
points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 12,504.48. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 20.77 points, or 1.60 percent, to
finish at 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, to close at 2,847.21.
U.S. stocks came off their worst weekly loss in a year as
Facebook's sloppy debut on Friday disappointed investors. The
social networking company's stock lost 11 percent on Monday to
close at $34.03 on Monday. It fell as low as $33 - $5 below its
initial offering price, wiping out $10 billion of its market
value.
While Facebook shares faded after much fanfare, established
technology companies did better, led by Apple Inc whose
shares rose 5.8 percent to $561.28.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
closed up 0.5 percent at 975.04 after losing 5.1 percent last
week to reach its lowest level of the year.
The MSCI world equity index rose 1.1 percent
to 301.33. It clawed above where it started the year after
erasing all the gains made due to a concerted round of easing by
central banks in the first quarter.
Spain's prime minister said on Monday that urgent solutions
were needed to guarantee financial stability in Europe.
On Friday, Spain revised upward its estimated
2011 budget deficit.
Spanish benchmark 10-year bond yields held at
6.29 percent, while the 10-year Italian debt yield
was flat at 5.94 percent. These long-term borrowing costs are
seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth- and
third-largest economies, respectively.
The euro rose 0.25 percent in choppy trading to $1.2814,
well above Friday's four-month low of $1.2642, which was
not far from its lowest point for 2012.
The dollar index slipped 0.43 percent to 80.941 after
touching its highest level since mid-January on Friday on heavy
bids for the U.S. currency and other perceived safe-haven
assets.
Nagging jitters over the financial contagion from the
festering debt problem in Europe offset earlier profit-taking on
U.S. and German government debt.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched historic lows and
Bund futures hit contract highs last week on bids from nervous
investors.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped 6/32 in
price for a yield of 1.74 percent, just 7 basis points above its
lowest intraday level in at least 60 years, while German Bund
futures edged down 15 basis points to 143.49 after
touching a contract high of 144.06 last week.
OIL RISES ON CHINA'S GROWTH STANCE
Signs that China, the world's second-largest economy, was
willing to support measures to boost growth offset some of the
euro-zone worries in global stocks and commodity markets.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments
reported by state news agency Xinhua on Sunday.
Brent crude recovered from a 2012 low, on hopes the Chinese
premier's announcement could mean strong fuel demand by the
world's second-largest oil user, although concerns about the
euro-zone crisis capped gains.
Brent gained for the first time in four sessions,
rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $108.81 a barrel. In
New York, U.S. June oil futures gained $1.09, or 1.19
percent, to end at $92.57 a barrel.
Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange
gained 1 percent to settle at $7,731 a tonne.
Spot gold prices last traded flat at $1,592.69 an
ounce, erasing an earlier loss with a late bounce in the euro.