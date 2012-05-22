* Equities up on hope Wednesday meeting to tackle debt
crisis
* Skepticism over deal pressures euro; dollar rises
* Bond prices slip as investors doubt outcome
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 World shares gained for a
second consecutive day o n T uesday on hopes European leaders will
tackle the region's debt crisis, but the euro fell on doubts
that much would come of a meeting just a day away.
European and U.S. shares gained more than 1 percent while
bond prices slid on both sides of the Atlantic on optimism
European leaders may devise new measures to foster growth in the
euro zone and restore market confidence.
An informal summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday is
expected to discuss the idea of euro region bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states.
However, Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to
change; the country has dismissed the French-led call for the
eurozone to issue common bonds.
"The string of summit meetings that have been called to
address the euro crisis thus far have more often than not failed
to live up to market hopes for quick and decisive action and
this one will be no exception," said Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
A rise in sales of existing U.S. homes to their highest
annual rate in nearly two years in April and a decline in
foreclosures pushed housing prices higher, adding to a positive
tone in equity markets.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 3.4 percent to the highest annual rate since May
2010, while the median price nationwide jumped to $177,400, up
10.1 percent from a year earlier.
"We're still a ways from looking at an encouraging picture
of the U.S. economy, though when it comes to housing, every
little bit helps," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.43 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,538.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.07 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,323.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.82 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,849.03.
Banking shares led the rally, with four of the top five
contributors to the S&P 500's rise being JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Wells Fargo Corp, Citigroup Inc and Bank
of America. The KBW banking index rose 1.8
percent.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 1.9 percent to a provisional close of 993.55, extending a
recovery from five-month lows hit on Mo nday.
MSCI's all-country global equity index was
up 1.0 percent to 304.41.
The euro fell amid skepticism the talks would yield much
progress. The euro was down 0.5 percent against the
dollar at $1.2746. The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 81.331
, rising after three days of losses.
The dollar was boosted in part by a fall in the yen after
Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about its high
level of public debt.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision, but unfortunately this won't happen," Regesta said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent.
The June Bund future settled 48 ticks lower at
143.09, while German 10-year yields rose 5 basis points to 1.48
percent.
Brent crude, which had earlier risen to over $109 a
barrel, eased back on signs of a deal with Iran to boost its
cooperation over investigating its nuclear program.
Major powers will meet with Iran on Wednesday to discuss its
nuclear program after the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously
approved a package of economic sanctions on the country's oil
sector.
Brent rose 3 cents to $108.84 a barrel, while U.S. light
sweet crude oil fell 51 cents to $92.06 a barrel.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index was down 0.52 percent
at 288.29.