* World stocks set for biggest one-day drop since March
* Doubts over debt-crisis plan send euro near 2-year low
* Germany sells interest-free debt due to safety bids
* U.S. dollar index highest since 2010
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 23 World stocks skidded and the
euro fell to a 21-month low on Wednesday on worries about
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which threatened to
deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile
global recovery.
Nervous investors piled into low-risk U.S. and German
government debt, sending their yields lower. The dollar also was
favored as a safe haven by investors.
Each euro zone country will have to prepare a contingency
plan for the possibility of Greece's leaving the bloc, three
euro zone sources told Reuters, citing an agreement reached by
officials.
A scramble for low-risk investments enabled Germany to pay
no interest on 5 billion euros in new two-year debt amid the
absence of new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis from
a European leaders' summit in Brussels.
"The markets are on edge and sensitive to every possible
out-of-control scenario coming out of Europe," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Europe's leaders were expected to discuss boosting growth at
a dinner meeting on Wednesday, as well as the idea of a joint
euro-zone bond. French President Francois Hollande supports the
bond plan, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposes it.
"Most are expecting no concrete solution out of the meeting,
just a few ideas discussed on how to boost growth with no real
commitment to carry them out, while Angela Merkel is almost
certain to reject any proposal by Francois Hollande in relation
to euro bonds," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.
Perception of a stalemate between the leader of the euro
zone's most powerful member and heads of other bloc countries
unleashed selling of their common currency and shares worldwide.
The MSCI world equity index was 1.9 percent
lower at 297.72 after touching its lowest level in about five
months. It is on track for its biggest one-day drop since early
March.
On Wall Street about one hour before the close, the Dow
Jones industrial average was down 126.84 points, or 1.01
percent, at 12,375.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 11.77 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,304.86. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 20.49 points, or 0.72 percent,
at 2,818.59.
The tech sector was a drag on U.S. shares, led by personal
computer maker Dell Inc, which reported disappointing
second-quarter earnings late on Tuesday. Dell dropped 18.1
percent to $12.36.
Social networking company Facebook Inc remains a
market focus since its stock started trading on Friday. The
stock has been hammered as regulators said they would conduct
inquiries into its initial public offering.
Facebook stock snapped a two-day losing streak. It rose 2.8
percent to $31.93, which is still below its $38 IPO price.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
finished 2.18 percent lower at 971.99 after touching a fresh
year low at 970.98.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index closed down 2 percent at
8,556.60.
The euro fell 1 percent to 1.25550 on the EBS
trading platform after touching $1.25453, its lowest level since
July 2010.
"The euro is mostly selling off because of the dysfunctional
process. We don't know what's going to happen and we don't know
what the European leaders want - there is no leadership," said
Axel Merk, portfolio manager of the $650 million Merk Hard
Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.
Contagion fears from the fiscal woes in Europe, with
encouraging data on new U.S. home sales, strengthened the dollar
against most major currencies. The dollar index rose 0.76
percent to 82.114 after touching 82.221, its highest since
September 2010.
Euro zone finance officials prepared contingency plans for a
possible Greek euro exit on Monday afternoon, according to euro
zone sources, during an hour-long teleconference of the
Eurogroup Working Group. A document seen by Reuters detailed the
potential costs to individual member states of a Greek exit and
said that if it came about, an "amiable divorce" should be
sought.
"It's very frightening to hear about this kind of talk,
even if it makes sense as a contingency, because the lack of a
clear path there continues to be very problematic for banks,"
said James Dunigan, chief investment officer of PNC Wealth
Management in Philadelphia.
The strong German Schatz auction lifted June Bund futures
to a fresh contract high at 144.28, up more than 1
point on the day. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
slipped to 1.72 percent, within striking distance of the lowest
level in at least 60 years.
The United States, like Germany, enjoyed a further drop in
borrowing costs when it sold $35 billion of new five-year notes
at a yield of 0.748 percent, the lowest ever at
an auction of this maturity.
Signs of a potential deal between Iran and the U.N.'s
International Atomic Energy Agency to unblock investigations of
suspected work on nuclear weapons in the oil-producing country
sent Brent crude below $107 a barrel.
July Brent traded down $2.99 at $105.42, flirting
with its lowest level in five months. U.S. oil futures
declined $1.99 to $89.86 a barrel, which is its lowest level
since Nov. 1.
Spot gold fell for a third straight session but
halved its earlier loss. Bullion prices were last down 1 percent
at $1,550.70 an ounce, $23 above the lowest level so far this
year, set a week ago.