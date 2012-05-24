* Global shares, fall on Europe, data; U.S. stocks slip
* Euro falls, dollar index touches 20-month high
* German debt yields hit record low, U.S. yields up
* Oil, gold rise after Wednesday's losses
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 24 Global stocks and the euro fell
o n T hursday as data suggested Europe's debt woes were spreading
and worsening a global economic slowdown, adding to investor
concerns about Greece's possible departure from the euro zone.
In a volatile session, investors looking for bargains
initially bought equities, oil and gold, which have been beaten
down this week by worries a Greece exit would deepen the euro
zone debt crisis. But the buying of growth-oriented assets faded
as fears about the euro zone's drag on the world economy
returned.
Stocks and other riskier assets turned negative as
disappointing data from Europe, China and the United States
compounded concerns about the economic contraction moving across
Europe.
Amid speculation of more coordinated efforts from major
central banks to stem further deterioration of the euro zone
debt crisis, yields on bonds of Spain, Italy and other weaker
euro zone members fell. Still, the yields remained at levels
considered unsustainable, and this moderated the safe-haven
appetite for U.S. and German government debt.
"We are just being buffeted around by despair and hope of
the possible solution to the euro zone crisis. Risk appetite is
still at a very low level, but there is plenty of value," said
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC in London.
Late in the Wall Street session, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 3.33 points, or 0.03 percent, at
12,492.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.86
points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,317.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 32.14 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,817.98.
The negative turnaround in U.S. stocks pushed the MSCI world
equity index back below 300 points. It was last
down 0.1 percent following Wednesday's 1.2 percent drop.
The MSCI world index was higher earlier on a rebound in
European shares. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European stocks closed up 1.1 percent at 982.61 after slipping
2.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index closed up 0.1 percent at
8,563.38.
U.S., CHINA NOT IMMUNE
Data showing further slowing in factory growth in China and
the United States alarmed investors as they showed the world's
two largest economies might not be able to escape the drag from
the euro zone's fiscal problems.
"It is clear that the United States will not decouple with
anyone else. The market is not driven by data but events from
across the ocean," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, U.S. economist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
The euro approached two-year lows in reaction to weak
factory and business sentiment data in Germany, the euro zone's
most powerful economy.
The euro last traded down 0.4 percent at $1.2530 after
falling to $1.2514, near a two-year low. It is down nearly 3.2
percent on the year versus the dollar.
While the euro extended its slump, the dollar resumed
its rally against major currencies. The dollar index was last up
0.3 percent at 82.306 after touching a 20-month high at 82.364.
A summit on Wednesday of European Union leaders, who have
been advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in
case Greece decides to quit the currency bloc, was unable to
shed new light on what euro zone nations plan to do.
As a result, 10-year German government bond yields
fell to a record low of 1.35 percent before moving
higher with a drop in peripheral debt yields.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government debt
fell 6 basis points to 6.16 percent, while the yield on 10-year
Italian government notes dropped 11 basis points
to 5.70 percent.
Yields on U.S. government debt, which have flirted with
historic lows on intense demand for safe assets, rose on jitters
about bidding on $29 billion worth of new seven-year debt.
While overall demand for the new seven-year notes was solid,
the yield came in slightly above expectations even though it was
the lowest ever at an auction, at 1.203 percent.
With expectations that global interest rates will likely
hold at rock-bottom levels for a protracted period, investors
have sought higher-yielding bonds without taking a great deal
more risk. For borrowers, this is an opportune time to lock in
long-term funding at these low rates, analysts said.
United Technology launched the year's biggest
investment-grade deal so far, worth $9.8 billion, according to
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 8/32 in price, yielding 1.76 percent, up 3 basis points on
the day. The 10-year yield is only 9 basis points above the
lowest level seen in at least 60 years.
In the oil market, prices recovered from the prior day's
losses as talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
program hit a snag, stirring fears of supply disruption and a
new Mideast conflict.
July Brent futures rose 99 cents to $106.55 a
barrel, a day after they fell near their lowest in five months.
U.S. oil futures climbed 82 cents to $91.72 a barrel
after hitting the lowest since Nov. 1 on Wednesday.
Spot gold extended its losing steak as the euro
faltered in afternoon trading and the dollar resumed its rally.
Bullion prices last traded down 0.3 percent at $1,554.80 an
ounce.