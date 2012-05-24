* Wall Street sees late bounce for second day
* Euro falls, dollar index touches 20-month high
* German debt yields hit record low, U.S. yields up
* Oil rise, gold flat after Wednesday's losses
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 24 Global stocks eked out gains on
T hursday while the euro fell as data suggested Europe's debt
woes were spreading and worsening a global economic slowdown,
adding to investor concerns about Greece's possible exit from
the euro zone.
In a volatile session, investors looking for bargains
initially bought equities, oil and gold, which have been beaten
down this week by worries a Greece exit would deepen the euro
zone debt crisis.
The appetite for growth-oriented assets faded as fears about
the euro zone's drag on the world economy returned. Then for a
second straight day, a wave of buying emerged shortly before
Wall Street's close.
"The market has pulled back far enough that people are
trying to assess if we've priced the worst of what's known. But
with the problems in Europe and the fact the news isn't
reassuring, prices are still somewhat soft," said Bruce McCain,
chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.
Speculation of more coordinated efforts from major central
banks to stem further deterioration of the euro zone debt crisis
helped steady the yields on bonds of Spain, Italy and other
weaker euro zone members. Still, the yields remained at levels
considered unsustainable, and this moderated the safe-haven
appetite for U.S. and German government debt.
"We are just being buffeted around by despair and hope of
the possible solution to the euro zone crisis. Risk appetite is
still at a very low level, but there is plenty of value," said
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC in London.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 33.60
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index finished up 1.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at
1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 10.74
points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38.
The late bounce in U.S. stocks pushed the MSCI world equity
index back above 300 points. It ended up 0.3
percent following Wednesday's 1.2 percent drop.
The MSCI world index was buoyed earlier on a rebound in
European shares. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European stocks closed up 1.1 percent at 982.61 after slipping
2.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index closed up 0.1 percent at
8,563.38.
U.S., CHINA NOT IMMUNE
Data showing further slowing in factory growth in China and
the United States alarmed investors as it showed the world's two
largest economies might not be able to escape the drag from the
euro zone's fiscal problems.
"It is clear that the United States will not decouple with
anyone else. The market is not driven by data but events from
across the ocean," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, U.S. economist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
The euro hovered above two-year lows in reaction to
weak factory and business sentiment data in Germany, the euro
zone's most powerful economy.
The euro last traded down 0.4 percent at $1.2534 after
falling to $1.2514, near a two-year low. It is down nearly 3.2
percent on the year versus the dollar.
While the euro extended its slump, the dollar resumed
its rally against major currencies. The dollar index was last up
0.2 percent at 82.276 after touching a 20-month high at 82.376.
A summit on Wednesday of European Union leaders, who have
been advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in
case Greece decides to quit the currency bloc, was unable to
shed new light on what euro zone nations plan to do.
As a result, 10-year German government bond yields
fell to a record low of 1.35 percent before moving
higher with a drop in peripheral debt yields.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government debt
held steady at 6.15 percent, while the yield on 10-year Italian
government notes dipped 1 basis point to 5.72
percent.
Yields on U.S. government debt, which have flirted with
historic lows on intense demand for safe assets, rose on jitters
about bidding on $29 billion worth of new seven-year debt.
While overall demand for the new seven-year notes was solid,
the yield came in slightly above expectations even though it was
the lowest ever at an auction, at 1.203 percent.
With expectations that global interest rates will likely
hold at rock-bottom levels for a protracted period, investors
have sought higher-yielding bonds without taking a great deal
more risk. For borrowers, this is an opportune time to lock in
long-term funding at these low rates, analysts said.
United Technologies launched the year's biggest
investment-grade deal so far, worth $9.8 billion, according to
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 11/32 in price, yielding 1.77 percent, up 4 basis points on
the day. The 10-year yield is only 10 basis points above the
lowest level seen in at least 60 years.
In the oil market, prices recovered from the prior day's
losses as talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
program hit a snag, stirring fears of supply disruption and a
new Mideast conflict.
July Brent futures settled up 99 cents, or 0.94
percent, at $106.55 a barrel, a day after they fell near their
lowest in five months. U.S. oil futures settled 76 cents,
or 0.85 percent, higher at $90.66 a barrel after hitting the
lowest since Nov. 1 on Wednesday.
Spot gold ended little changed in a volatile trading
session as the euro faltered in afternoon trading and the dollar
resumed its rally. Bullion prices last traded up 0.1 percent at
$1,560.16 an ounce.