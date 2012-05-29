* Spanish bank woes rattle euro, bond investors
* Speculation grows that ECB will aid ailing regional banks
* Stocks up, though Facebook dive slows rally
By Herbert Lash and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, May 29 The euro neared a two-year low
against the dollar on Tuesday as markets fretted about Spain's
troubled banking system while Facebook's slide below $30
trimmed Wall Street's earlier gains.
The euro, down sharply in midday trade, fell further below
$1.25 after Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit score, the
third downgrade in less than a month, saying efforts to support
Spanish banks were putting new strains on public finances.
Spanish stocks also tumbled and Spain's borrowing costs held
near six-month highs after a source said the government would
issue new debt to recapitalize troubled lender Bankia.
Speculation that a Wednesday European Commission meeting
would adopt a new strategy to deal with Europe's debt crisis had
helped boost U.S. and European stocks earlier, as did talk of
imminent stimulus spending to boost Chinese growth.
Crude oil slipped after the Spanish downgrade after rising
earlier on hopes for Chinese economic stimulus. Fears of Middle
East supply disruptions also weighed on oil.
U.S. stocks also shed about half their gains after shares of
social network Facebook dove below $30, extending a losing
streak since the controversial market debut on May 18. That
weighed most on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.
But overall, U.S. equities took their cue from events
overseas, and investors were looking on the bright side of the
Europe story, cheered by Greek polls showing a pro-bailout party
had opened up a lead ahead of a June 17 election. If that holds,
the chances of Greece quitting the euro zone would fall.
In Ireland, voters look ready to approve, reluctantly, the
EU fiscal treaty on Thursday.
"We've got a ray of sunshine breaking out over Europe this
morning that is spilling across the Atlantic," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.70 points,
or 0.60 percent, at 12,529.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.87 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,324.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.64 points, or 0.41
percent, at 2,849.17.
Traders also appear to be anticipating better-than-expected
economic news this week. May jobs and Institute for Supply
Management reports are due on Friday, Dickson said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.9 percent at 992.68,
and MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
1.1 percent to 304.10. Spain's IBEX was down 1.8
percent, paring a full percentage point of losses.
There was still a high degree of caution regulating trading
gin the bond markets, though.
U.S. government debt prices rose and the yield on Germany's
10-year bond hit a record low as doubts grew over Spain's plan
to recapitalize its banks and obtain finance for its struggling
regional governments.
"It's mostly how you solve the Spanish bank problem, so
there's a bit of save-haven buying," said David Keeble, global
head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Banking in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 1.71 percent. Benchmark 10-year German
Bund yields touched a new low before edging up to
1.356 percent. The June Bund futures contract also hit
a record high of 144.58, but later traded down at 144.29.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit 6.53 percent on
Monday, the highest since November. A rise above 7 percent
proved the tipping point that forced other euro zone countries
such as Portugal and Ireland to seek emergency rescues.
Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in Jersey
City, said such a spike could add to pressure on the euro.
Current prices, she said, "suggest everyone who wants to be
short the euro is already short," but "the next catalyst could
come from a rise above 7 percent in Spanish yields, which would
accelerate selling."
Markets barely reacted after a private sector report showed
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly cooled in May, falling to
the lowest level in four months, as Americans became more
pessimistic about the job market and economic outlook.
Another report showed U.S. home prices edged higher for the
second month in a row in March, suggesting prices are
stabilizing as the housing recovery gains momentum.
U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 20 cents, or 0.24
percent, to $90.6 per barrel, while Brent edged down 0.5
percent to $106.56 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell
$13.27, or 0.84 percent, to $1,559.50.