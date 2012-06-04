* Euro rises on speculation euro zone will remain intact
* Bonds fall on profit-taking, hedge against debt solution
* Stocks falter, then fall on still gloomy economic data
* Oil slips on concerns about global slowdown and demand
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 4 The euro rallied and bonds
retreated from last week's record low yields on Monday as
speculation increased that authorities will seek greater fiscal
integration in the euro zone, among other actions to ease the
region's festering debt crisis.
Stocks and oil prices fell, but the euro gained as investors
speculated that new action may be in the works to address the
debt crisis and keep Greece from leaving the euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for much more
ambitious measures, including a central authority to manage
euro-area finances and major new powers for various European
entities. In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is pushing for
a direct European rescue of its troubled banks.
France and the European Commission signaled their support on
Monday for an ambitious plan to use the euro zone's bailout fund
as European officials try to reassure investors they can contain
an escalating crisis.
Senior EU officials have promised firm decisions at a summit
at the end of June to resolve the 2-1/2 year debt saga to deepen
integration in the euro zone and underpin the common currency,
showing they are committed to its future.
Still, there are divisions to be overcome.
Traders took profits in safe-haven U.S. and German debt,
wary that a policy response to the euro zone's debt crisis might
be in the works.
"It's relatively difficult to be positive on these
developments," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed-income analyst
at Bayerische Landesbank.
"But we haven't given up because the past has also taught us
that European politicians usually move when things become really
dangerous. I think we are quickly moving towards this point."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 12/32, with the yield at 1.497 percent.
The price of the 10-year German bond fell and
its yield rose to 1.205 percent.
Another factor on traders' radar was that potential monetary
easing may come from a meeting of the European Central Bank on
Wednesday, as some investors positioned for an outside chance of
a rate cut. Factory prices held steady in the euro zone in
April, giving the ECB some room to cut rates.
"They (the ECB) have made it clear that they want the
solution to come from Europe's leaders, but the recent
deterioration in economic data and slide in asset prices makes
easier monetary policy inevitable," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The euro was 0.5 percent higher at $1.2490, off the
lows last seen in July 2010 that it hit on Friday.
New orders for U.S. factory goods fell in April for the
third time in four months as demand slipped, the latest
worrisome sign for the economic recovery.
The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
dropped 0.6 percent, in contrast to economists' forecast calling
for a 0.2 percent gain. The government also revised its estimate
for new orders in March to show a steeper decline.
Stocks fell.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.04 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 12,045.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 9.69 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,268.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.65 points, or 0.61
percent, to 2,730.83.
In thin European markets, the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index of top shares provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at
949.94 points.
The MSCI world equity index slid 0.8 percent
to 289.77 points.
Brent crude fell 61 cents to $97.82 a barrel.
U.S. crude slipped 6 cents to $83.16 a barrel.