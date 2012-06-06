* Hopes of more stimulus measures boost sentiment
* ECB holds rates steady, dashes hope for more LTRO loans
* Brent crude rallies above $100 a barrel, gold up 1 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 6 World stocks, commodities and
the euro rallied on Wednesday as European officials urgently
explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden banks and
expectations grew major central banks would act to bolster a
slowing global economy.
But comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi offset some of the optimism after he dashed hopes for
more long-term, cheap loans, saying it was not up to the ECB to
make up for other institutions' lack of action.
The ECB resisted pressure to provide more support for the
euro zone's ailing economy at its regular monthly policy meeting
by holding its main interest rate steady at 1 percent.
"Markets again look to central bankers like dogs to pieces
of meat. Will the dog get the meat and will it taste as good?"
said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak in New
York.
"Draghi didn't bring the meat the market dogs were hoping
for as he seems to be standing pat for now, likely waiting for
more stress to develop before announcing something new of
substance."
The debt crisis in Europe showed signs of escalating after
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, said on Tuesday
it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to
prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners to
help revive its banks.
Recent disappointing economic data from the United States
and China, as well as signs of a euro area slowdown, have been
piling up pressure on the world's central banks to make some
response.
"The market's expectation regarding further policy action
globally is picking up," said Ian Stannard, an executive
director at Morgan Stanley.
"We could well see easing taking place throughout many of
the G10 countries," he said. "We believe that quantitative
easing from the Fed is also very much back on the table."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday the
Federal Reserve may need to consider additional monetary easing
if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a
broader financial shock.
Investors are waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony before the U.S. congressional Joint
Economic Committee on Thursday.
U.S. stocks rallied at the open. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 119.69 points, or 0.99 percent, at
12,247.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.77
points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,299.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 35.24 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,813.35.
The MSCI World Equity Index jumped 1.5
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
1.8 percent.
The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.2497, well off the
near two-year low of $1.2286 set on Friday, but the single
currency retreated from a session high of $1.2528 on Reuters
data.
"It appears no more Band-aids are forthcoming from the
(European) central bank, which has disappointed some euro
bulls," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global
currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
Brent crude surged to an intra-day high of $100.90 a
barrel before easing back to $100.72, up $1.88. U.S. crude
climbed $1.30 to $85.59.
Gold rose more than 1 percent to $1,634.09 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 12/32, with the yield at 1.6116 percent.