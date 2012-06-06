* Hopes of more stimulus measures boost sentiment
* ECB holds rates steady, dashes hope for long-term cheap
loans
* Brent crude rallies above $100 a barrel, gold up 1 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. and Europe shares rallied
more than 1 percent and the euro gained o n W ednesday as European
officials urgently explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden
banks and expectations grew major central banks would act to
bolster a slowing global economy.
Brent crude jumped above $100 a barrel, while gold hit a
one-month high, leading a broad rally in the commodities sector.
Silver soared 4 percent and copper gained 2 percent.
But comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi dented some of the optimism after he dashed hopes for
more long-term, cheap loans, saying it was not up to the ECB to
make up for other institutions' lack of action.
The ECB resisted pressure to provide more support for the
euro zone's ailing economy at its regular monthly policy meeting
by holding its main interest rate steady at 1 percent.
But investors held out hopes after Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart said the Federal Reserve may need to consider
additional monetary easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or
Europe's troubles generate a broader financial shock.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the U.S.
congressional Joint Economic Committee o n T hursday and could
provide hints on the possibility of further monetary easing. The
Group of 20 economies is scheduled to meet later this month.
"Markets again look to central bankers like dogs to pieces
of meat. Will the dog get the meat and will it taste as good?"
said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak in New
York.
"Draghi didn't bring the meat the market dogs were hoping
for as he seems to be standing pat for now, likely waiting for
more stress to develop before announcing something new of
substance."
U.S. stocks rallied. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 192.46 points, or 1.59 percent, at 12,320.41. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 21.09 points, or 1.64
percent, at 1,306.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
53.50 points, or 1.93 percent, at 2,831.61.
The MSCI World Equity Index jumped 1.8
percent for its biggest daily gain since early January. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.1 percent.
Recent disappointing economic data from the United States
and China, as well as signs of a euro area slowdown, have been
feeding pressure on the world's central banks to make some
response.
The debt crisis in Europe showed signs of escalating after
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, said o n T uesday
it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to
prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners to
help revive its banks.
"The market's expectation regarding further policy action
globally is picking up," said Ian Stannard, an executive
director at Morgan Stanley.
"We could well see easing taking place throughout many of
the G10 countries," he said. "We believe that quantitative
easing from the Fed is also very much back on the table."
COMMODITIES RALLY
The euro gained 0.3 percent to $1.2497, well off the
near two-year low of $1.2286 set o n F riday. It erased gains
after the ECB's Draghi's comments but the move was short-lived.
"It appears no more Band-aids are forthcoming from the
(European) central bank, which has disappointed some euro
bulls," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global
currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 79.03 yen.
Brent crude surged to an intra-day high of $101.28 a
barrel before easing to $101.01, up $2.17. U.S. crude
climbed $1.65 to $85.94.
Gold rose more than 1 percent to $1,637 an ounce.
Demand for safe-haven government debt fell. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 17/32, the yield
at 1.6303 percent.
Prices of German Bund futures also fell.
Despite the rally in riskier assets, Germany was able to
sell 3.98 billion euros of five-year government bonds at a
record low yield of 0.41 percent as investors remained nervous
about Spain's banks and the possibility of Greece leaving the
euro.