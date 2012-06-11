* Copper prices rise supported by Chinese data
* Spanish debt yields reverse initial decline
* Wall St stock indexes trade lower, Europe closes down
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 11 Stocks fell and the euro sank
against the dollar on Monday, while Spanish bond yields rose, as
investors worried about details of a $125 billion deal struck
over the weekend to shore up Spain's banks.
Wall Street traded lower after closing its best week of the
year on Friday, gaining almost 4 percent, on hopes of the
weekend bailout for Spain's banks.
Spanish bond yields rose as investors worried about whether
the deal will add to the country's debt burden and how it will
affect the current Spanish debt structure.
The deal, struck by euro-zone finance ministers over the
weekend, was also seen as a temporary solution that does not
address the question of how to kick-start growth in the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy.
"This is a realization that Spain, while providing money for
its banks, is going to add to its debt-to-GDP ratio, and it's
going to potentially subordinate some of the current Spanish
sovereign debt, which doesn't make those bond holders happy,"
said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment
Management in New York.
Highlighting the uncertainty over the deal's terms, European
Union and German officials said on Monday that Spain would face
supervision by international lenders, contradicting comments
from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Adding to the gloom, a Greek election on Sunday could put
Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc. Cyprus, deeply
exposed to Greece, hinted on Monday that it may become the fifth
member of the 17-nation euro area to apply for an international
bailout.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 12,532.82. The S&P 500 Index dropped
2.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,323.11. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 11.89 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,846.53.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's leading index
of blue-chip shares, fell 0.3 percent and Spain's IBEX 35
closed 0.5 percent lower.
Global shares as measured by MSCI gained 0.4
percent with overnight help from Asian markets.
As the initial euphoria faded, the euro gave up its
gains against the U.S. dollar. It last traded around $1.25 after
hitting a near three-week high of 1.2668.
"The deterioration in euro sentiment following Spain's
bailout news is a clear indication of the extent of negativity
surrounding the currency," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
Copper prices rose 1.6 percent, supported by data showing
China's May imports of the metal climbed nearly 12 percent from
April. The data, however, also showed China's inflation,
industrial output and retail sales flagged in May for a second
straight month.
Skepticism about the ability of the weekend deal to stop the
spread of the debt crisis in Europe was evidenced in renewed
appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
8/32, with the yield at 1.6046 percent.