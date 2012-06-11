* Copper prices rise supported by Chinese data
* 10-yr Treasury yield dips below 1.6 pct
* Wall St stock indexes slide in late selling
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 11 Stocks slid and the euro fell
against the U.S. dollar o n M onday, while Spain's bond yields
rose as investors worried about details of a $125 billion deal
to shore up Spanish banks.
Wall Street tumbled sharply in a late sell-off after closing
its best week of the year o n F riday, as concerns over euro zone
finances and global growth persisted.
Euro-zone finance ministers struck a deal over the weekend
to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to bail out
its banks. Skepticism about the ability of the deal to stop the
spread of the debt crisis in Europe was evidenced in renewed
appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
Spanish bond yields rose as investors worried over how much
the deal will add to the country's fast-rising debt burden.
There were concerns that existing bondholders could face losses
in any debt restructuring if the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund is used for the rescue.
"This is a realization that Spain, while providing money for
its banks, is going to add to its debt-to-GDP ratio, and it's
going to potentially subordinate some of the current Spanish
sovereign debt, which doesn't make those bond holders happy,"
said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment
Management in New York.
The deal was also seen as a temporary solution that does not
address the question of how to kick-start growth in the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy.
"They're borrowing more money, not doing anything about
growth," Zemsky said. "Today we're not worried about Spain's
banking system falling off a cliff, but other than that,
nothing's changed."
Highlighting the uncertainty over the deal's terms, European
Union and German officials said Spain would face supervision by
international lenders, contradicting comments from Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Adding to the gloom, a Greek election on Sunday could put
Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc. Cyprus, deeply
exposed to Greece, hinted on Mo nday that it may become the fifth
member of the 17-nation euro area to apply for an international
bailout.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 142.97 points,
or 1.14 percent, to 12,411.23. The S&P 500 Index dropped
16.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,308.93. The Nasdaq Composite
slid 48.69 points, or 1.70 percent, to 2,809.73.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's leading index
of blue-chip shares, fell 0.3 percent and Spain's IBEX 35
closed 0.5 percent lower.
Global shares as measured by MSCI fell 0.3
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, with the yield at 1.5945 percent.
After the initial euphoria on Spain's bailout faded, the
euro gave up its gains against the U.S. dollar. It last
traded around $1.2481 after hitting a near three-week high of
1.2668.
"The deterioration in euro sentiment following Spain's
bailout news is a clear indication of the extent of negativity
surrounding the currency," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
Traders said any euro bounce should give way to
profit-taking before the June 17 Greek elections. A win for
parties opposing the austerity terms of the country's bailout
could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
Copper prices rose 1.6 percent, supported by data showing
China's May imports climbed nearly 12 percent from April. The
data, however, also showed China's inflation, industrial output
and retail sales flagged in May for a second straight month.