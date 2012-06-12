(Corrects date of Greece elections to Sunday, not Saturday)
* Euro edges up vs U.S. dollar, U.S. crude oil up
* U.S. stocks higher in choppy trade, Europe markets up
* U.S. Treasury prices pressured ahead of 3-year auction
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 12 Stocks on world markets edged
higher on low volumes on Tuesday, while Spanish bond yields rose
to a euro-era high, as skepticism about a 100 billion euro
bailout for that country's banks scared investors ahead of
elections in Greece on Sunday.
Wall Street stocks were up also led by energy stocks as U.S.
crude oil recovered some ground after Monday's slump.
"There's no real negative U.S. economic news and everything
coming out of Europe we already know about," said Ken Polcari,
managing director at ICAP Equities in New York. "Real asset
managers are sitting tight, there's not much commitment and
since there's not a lot of volume it's easy to push the market
around," he said.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.3 percent
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed up 0.27 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.53 points,
or 0.76 percent, to 12,505.76 at midday. The S&P 500 Index
gained 7.78 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,316.71. The
Nasdaq Composite added 19.38 points, or 0.69 percent, to
2,829.11.
Spanish government bond yields hit their
highest since the euro was launched in 1999 on concern over how
difficult it may be for Madrid to access debt markets in the
longer term and as current holders of Spanish debt fear their
claims for repayment will be subordinated to EU claims after the
bank bailout.
Italian yields also rose as attention turned to the state of
Rome's finances, with Austria's finance minister saying Italy
may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.
The statement drew a furious rebuke from the Italian prime
minister.
Concerns that the Greek election on June 17 would bring to
power parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a
disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report
that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.
The euro was little changed for the day versus the
greenback, around $1.2475, after a slump on Monday.
"Investors will likely continue to sell the euro into
strength, especially with Greek elections on Sunday and a
European Union summit next week, which should be heavy in
headlines," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto. "Any euro rally should prove
short-lived."
The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic
outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in
British manufacturing output in April.
Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices
down 1 percent to $97.03 a barrel. U.S. oil was
up 0.3 percent at $82.97 a barrel after hitting a one-year low
at $81.07.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Ryan Vlastelica and Julie Haviv,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)