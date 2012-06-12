* Euro rises vs U.S. dollar
* U.S. oil up, Brent crude falls
* Treasury prices slip, 10-year note yield nears 1.65 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 12 Stocks on world markets edged
higher on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders, but
Spanish bond yields were near euro-era highs on doubts about
Madrid's bank bailout and Sunday's election in Greece.
Wall Street stocks were up led by energy shares as U.S.
crude oil recovered some ground after Monday's slide.
Spanish government bond yields earlier hit
their highest since the euro was launched in 1999 on concern
over how difficult it may be for Madrid to access debt markets
in the longer term after its banks are bailed out.
The structure of the bailout has not been confirmed, but
current holders of Spanish debt fear the expected issuance would
have a higher repayment priority than regular government bonds.
Concerns the Greek election on June 17 would bring to power
parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a
disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report EU
officials were considering ways to manage fallout from such an
event.
"As far as the European situation is concerned, it's a
traders market," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "Investors are not
on the sidelines but they want to see some stability reached."
In early afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average rose 104.26 points, or 0.84 percent,
to 12,515.49. The S&P 500 Index gained 8.50 points, or
0.65 percent, to 1,317.43. The Nasdaq Composite added
18.10 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,827.83.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.36 percent
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed up 0.27 percent. The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone
Countries Banks Index fell 1.6 percent.
The euro traded near $1.25, up 0.3 percent on the
day. Relative strength in the common currency is seen as
short-lived ahead of the Greek election.
"Selling into strength should continue to be the market's
mentality and nobody will be comfortable holding risk headed
into this upcoming weekend," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic
outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in
British manufacturing output in April.
Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices
down 0.9 percent to $97.14 a barrel. U.S. oil was
up 0.8 percent at $83.36 a barrel after earlier hitting a
one-year low at $81.07.
Market volatility prompted selling in copper, with
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange at
$7,405 a tonne, 0.2 percent below the $7,420 at the close on
Monday, when it rose 1.7 percent.