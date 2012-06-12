* Euro rises vs U.S. dollar, trades above $1.25
* U.S. oil up, Brent crude falls
* Treasury prices drop, 10-year note yield above 1.66 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 12 Stocks on world markets rose
on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders and the euro
rose after three days of losses, but the euro's gains were
capped record-high yields of Spanish bonds on continued worries
about the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming
Greek elections.
Wall Street stocks rose more than 1 percent, led by cyclical
sectors, while U.S. crude oil futures jumped after three days of
declines.
Spanish benchmark bond yields rose sharply but
came off an earlier high that marked a record since the 1999
launch of the euro. Concern over how difficult it may be for
Madrid to access debt markets in the long term after its banks
are bailed out kept investors at bay.
The structure of the bailout, agreed over the weekend, has
not been confirmed. Current holders of Spanish debt fear the
expected debt issuance that is part of the bailout would have a
higher repayment priority than regular government bonds.
Concerns that Greece's upcoming elections on Sunday would
bring to power parties opposed to its own bailout plan and force
a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report
EU officials were considering ways to manage fallout from such
an event.
"We are just being held hostage by all the news flow," said
Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading
LLC in Chicago.
"Right now everyone has got a pretty short-term trading
mentality," he said. "You have to be ready to abandon your
thoughts and change your mind at a moment's notice.
At the closing bell in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 162.57 points, or 1.31 percent, to
12,573.80. The S&P 500 Index gained 15.25 points, or 1.17
percent, to 1,324.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.34
points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,843.07.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.7 percent
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed up 0.27 percent. U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures
added 1.1 percent.
The euro edged above $1.25 to gain more than 0.3
percent on the day versus the greenback. Relative strength in
the common currency is seen as short-lived ahead of the Greek
election.
"Selling into strength should continue to be the market's
mentality and nobody will be comfortable holding risk headed
into this upcoming weekend," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic
outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in
British manufacturing output in April.
Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices
down 0.9 percent to $97.14 a barrel. U.S. oil was
up 0.8 percent at $83.36 a barrel after earlier hitting a
one-year low at $81.07.
Market volatility prompted selling in copper, with
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange at
$7,395 a tonne, 0.3 percent below the $7,420 at the close on
Monday, when it rose 1.7 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors prepared for new
sales of longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday, with
losses accelerating after a three-year note auction drew
relatively weak demand.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 23/32, the
yield at 1.6642 percent.