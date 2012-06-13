* U.S. retail sales, producer prices show slowing economy
* Dollar eases against yen, euro rebounds
* Safe-haven bonds gain on weak data, European concerns
* Oil prices ease after initial rise; gold pares gains too
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 13 Global stocks fell and the
dollar edged lower o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and a
still-simmering European debt crisis weighed on sentiment.
Investors snapped up safe-haven debt and gold prices rose
toward $1,625 an ounce before paring gains. Oil prices also
eased after initially rising on U.S. government data that showed
domestic crude 9 edged down 191,000 barrels last week for the
second straight week of declines.
Shares of JPMorgan rose above $35 at one point, the
biggest contributor to the benchmark S&P 500, but then pared
gains to trade up 2.1 percent at $34.49. No damning news came
out of Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's testimony before Congress
on the firm's multibillion-dollar trading loss.
Investors are expected to remain on tenterhooks ahead of a
Greek vote on Sunday and on fears that Spain's financing
problems may spread to Italy. The question of whether Greece
will remain in the euro zone after the election and the
potential impact of Europe's woes on global growth also affected
sentiment.
"I would expect a fair amount of market volatility one way
or the other, but I don't think the result of the election is
going to be anywhere close to a resolution of the issues facing
Greece or the issues facing European countries in general," said
Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank
Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
U.S. stocks traded near break-even for most of the session
before falling late in the day. European stocks closed down
while shares of emerging markets rose and an index of global
stocks edged higher, helped by earlier gains in Asia.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.19
points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,477.61. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.71 points, or 0.81 percent, at
1,313.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.35
points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,825.72.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional companies closed down 0.3 percent at 990.18.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.2 percent to 300.73.
Wall Street opened lower as demand for building materials
sagged and falling gasoline prices crimped receipts at service
stations, dragging retail sales down 0.2 percent, the Commerce
Department said.
April retail sales were revised to show a 0.2 percent drop
instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain. Excluding
the surge in auto sales, sales fell 0.4 percent, the biggest
decline in two years.
The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index
dropped 1.0 percent in May as energy costs slumped 4.3 percent.
Oil prices initially rebounded after a report that crude
inventories slipped last week less than forecast, while gasoline
and distillate stocks fell, offsetting expectations of a build
and helping crude oil to trade higher. But U.S. crude later fell
and settled lower.
Brent crude settled down 1 cent at $97.13 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures settle down 70 cents at $82.62 a
barrel.
"The market moved higher after the EIA data but the euro's
strengthening against the dollar at nearly the same time may
have been more responsible for crude's move higher than the
data," said Michael Fitzpatrick, editor of industry newsletter
Energy Overview in New York.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses and turned higher.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
19/32 in price to yield 1.5978 percent.
Yields on 10-year German bonds fell to 1.495
percent.
"Many now believe that the point of no return is getting
nearer with the peripheral (European) economies in a somewhat
irreversible dynamic, with their economies depressed and their
access to capital markets shrinking," said Lee McDarby at
Investec Corporate Treasury.
The dollar fell against the yen, while the U.S.
dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 81.985, and the euro
was up 0.7 percent at $1.2595.
Spot gold prices were up $8.76 to $1,618.20 an ounce.