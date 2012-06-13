* U.S. retail sales, producer prices show slowing economy
* Dollar eases, but euro rebounds
* Safe-haven bonds gain on weak data, European concerns
* Oil prices ease after initial rise; gold pares gains
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 13 Global stocks and the dollar
fell o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns about
Europe's long-simmering debt crisis weighed on sentiment.
Investors snapped up safe-haven assets such as gold and
government debt. Oil prices eased after initially rising on U.S.
government data that showed U.S. crude edged down 191,000
barrels last week for a second straight week of declines.
Shares of JPMorgan rose above $35 at one point, the
biggest contributor to gains in the benchmark S&P 500 early in
the session. JPMorgan's stock trimmed its gains to trade up 1.6
percent at $34.30, as no damning news came out of Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon's testimony before Congress on the firm's
multibillion-dollar trading loss.
Investors are expected to remain skittish ahead of a Greek
vote on Sunday and on fears that Spain's financing problems may
spread to Italy. The question of whether Greece will remain in
the euro zone after the election and the potential impact of
Europe's woes on global growth took a toll on sentiment.
"I would expect a fair amount of market volatility one way
or the other," said Michael James, senior trader at regional
investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
"But I don't think the result of the election is going to be
anywhere close to a resolution of the issues facing Greece or
the issues facing European countries in general," he said.
U.S. stocks traded near break-even for most of the session
before falling late in the day. European stocks closed down
while shares of emerging markets rose and an index of global
stocks edged higher, helped by earlier gains in Asia.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 77.42
points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 9.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,314.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slid 24.46 points, or 0.86
percent, at 2,818.61.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional companies closed down 0.3 percent at 990.18.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.1 percent to 301.08.
Wall Street opened lower after a report showed demand for
building materials sagged and falling gasoline prices crimped
receipts at service stations in May, dragging retail sales down
0.2 percent, the Commerce Department said.
April retail sales were revised to show a 0.2 percent drop
instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain. Excluding
the surge in auto sales, sales fell 0.4 percent, the biggest
decline in two years.
The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index
dropped 1.0 percent in May as energy costs slumped 4.3 percent.
Oil prices initially rebounded after a report from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration that crude inventories slipped
last week less than forecast, while gasoline and distillate
stocks fell, offsetting expectations of a build. But U.S. crude
later fell and settled lower.
Brent crude settled down 1 cent at $97.13 a barrel,
and U.S. crude settled down 70 cents at $82.62 a barrel.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased early losses and turned higher
Prices as the weak data raised expectations the Federal Reserve
may embark on more bond purchases to support the economy, a move
that would underpin private demand for government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
17/32 in price to yield 1.6063 percent.
Yields on 10-year German bonds fell to 1.495
percent.
"Many now believe that the point of no return is getting
nearer with the peripheral (European) economies in a somewhat
irreversible dynamic, with their economies depressed and their
access to capital markets shrinking," said Lee McDarby at
Investec Corporate Treasury.
The dollar fell against the yen, while the U.S.
dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 82.423, and the euro
was up 0.5 percent at $1.2574.
Spot gold prices were up $8.20 to $1,617.60 an ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up
$5.60 at $1,619.40 an ounce.