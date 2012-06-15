* Equity markets, oil gain
* Bond yields, euro fall on concerns
* Nagging signs of slowing U.S. economy
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 15 World equity markets rose on
Friday as investor fears of euro zone turmoil following the
Greek election this weekend were partly offset by talk of a
coordinated response by the world's major central banks to ease
any market dislocation.
U.S. stock markets opened higher, shrugging off data that
showed worrisome signs of a slowing U.S. economy and a survey of
U.S. consumer sentiment that fell in early June to a six-month
low on a deteriorating jobs market and Europe's debt crisis.
But the euro extended losses and bond yields fell on a
safe-haven bid driven by the weak U.S. data and nagging worries
about potential euro zone contagion.
"Right now we are faced with the uncomfortable combination
of extremely oversold markets and a number of signals telling us
it is right to panic," said Robert Farago, head of asset
allocation at Schroders Private Banking.
"This leaves us poised for a rapid rebound if anything is
done to restore confidence but vulnerable to accelerating
downside if authorities remain on the sidelines."
Central banks from Tokyo to London prepared for any turmoil
from Greece's election on Sunday, with the European Central Bank
hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to open its
coffers.
Officials from the G20 told Reuters on Thursday that the top
central banks stood ready to stabilize markets by providing
liquidity if the election result causes financial upheaval.
G20 leaders meet in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as the
results of the Greek vote and market reactions emerge.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.75 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 12,704.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.69 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,333.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.14 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,842.47.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.6 percent at 304.25 points while the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent.
European bank stocks were up 1.2 percent.
Emerging markets, which have been hard hit by the
prospect of another European banking shock and global recession,
also outperformed the broader world indices, gaining more than
1.1 percent.
Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell at
one point to 1.58 percent, the lowest in about a week. The note
later pared some gains, with prices up 14/32 to yield 1.5925
percent.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2590 against the
dollar and last traded down a bit at $1.2624.
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 81.708.
Brent crude rose 82 cents to $97.99 a barrel. U.S.
crude rose 34 cents to $84.25 a barrel.