* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt markets

* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen as unsustainable

* European shares lose early gains, U.S. stocks open lower

* Safe-haven bonds rise; crude oil prices fall

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.

Voters gave a majority to parties supporting Greece's economic bail-out o n S unday, easing fears of a break-up in the euro zone and boosting risk assets initially.

U.S. long bonds gained in choppy trading on light volume as investors shrugged off Greece's election results and awaited a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers that starts on Tuesday for signs of new stimulus measures.

Investors also awaited news from Mexico, where world leaders at a G20 summit were set to put pressure on the euro zone to outline a lasting strategy to save the single currency.

But a relief rally among risk assets fizzled and prices of safe-havens such as U.S. and German bonds, especially on the long end, rose. The swift reversal in sentiment was also fueled by data showing bad loans among Spanish banks rose to their highest since April 1994.

"The consensus is that it's a weak government in Greece," said Steven Bell, director and portfolio manager at GLC Ltd in London, a hedge fund with $1 billion under management.

"We have avoided 'drachmageddon,' but we're still in a very weak situation. It's almost like, 'Let's move on from Greece and let's focus on Spain.'"

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 26 basis points higher at 7.18 percent after hitting 7.30 percent earlier in the session, the highest in the euro zone's history. Yields over 7 percent are considered unsustainable.

European equity markets reversed early gains to finish flat. Declines of 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, for Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB indexes, pushed regional shares lower.

But the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed up 0.04 percent at 993.67 points.

Stocks on Wall Street mostly fell, pulled down by European concerns and recent data showing a weakening U.S. economy. Tech stocks rose, led by Apple, Ebay and Amazon.com .

Tom Schrader, managing director of U.S. equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore, said there is still considerable uncertainty about Spain's banking sector.

"As we go through this period of indecisiveness... you're going to see the markets basically whip around in a sideways pattern," Schrader said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,748.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.94 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,343.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.68 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,885.48.

The price of benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1/32 to yield 1.59 percent, paring earlier gains. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.68 percent.

German 10-year bonds yielded 1.416 percent, after earlier sliding to a low of 1.384 percent.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2602 after reaching a one-month high during Asian trading in reaction to the Greek vote. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 81.948.

Spot gold was down 96 cents to $1,625.30 an ounce.

Brent crude was down 1.33 cents at $96.28 a barrel, sliding from a one-week high of $99.50 a barrel hit early in the session. U.S. oil futures fell 70 cents to $83.33 a barrel.