* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt
markets
* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen as unsustainable
* European shares lose early gains, U.S. stocks open lower
* Safe-haven bonds rise; crude oil prices fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell on Monday as
initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout
parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about the nagging
debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
Voters gave a majority to parties supporting Greece's
economic bail-out o n S unday, easing fears of a break-up in the
euro zone and boosting risk assets initially.
U.S. long bonds gained in choppy trading on light volume as
investors shrugged off Greece's election results and awaited a
two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers that starts on
Tuesday for signs of new stimulus measures.
Investors also awaited news from Mexico, where world leaders
at a G20 summit were set to put pressure on the euro zone to
outline a lasting strategy to save the single currency.
But a relief rally among risk assets fizzled and prices of
safe-havens such as U.S. and German bonds, especially on the
long end, rose. The swift reversal in sentiment was also fueled
by data showing bad loans among Spanish banks rose to their
highest since April 1994.
"The consensus is that it's a weak government in Greece,"
said Steven Bell, director and portfolio manager at GLC Ltd in
London, a hedge fund with $1 billion under management.
"We have avoided 'drachmageddon,' but we're still in a very
weak situation. It's almost like, 'Let's move on from Greece and
let's focus on Spain.'"
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 26 basis
points higher at 7.18 percent after hitting 7.30 percent earlier
in the session, the highest in the euro zone's history. Yields
over 7 percent are considered unsustainable.
European equity markets reversed early gains to finish flat.
Declines of 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, for
Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB indexes,
pushed regional shares lower.
But the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares provisionally closed up 0.04 percent at 993.67 points.
Stocks on Wall Street mostly fell, pulled down by European
concerns and recent data showing a weakening U.S. economy. Tech
stocks rose, led by Apple, Ebay and Amazon.com
.
Tom Schrader, managing director of U.S. equity trading at
Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore, said there is
still considerable uncertainty about Spain's banking sector.
"As we go through this period of indecisiveness... you're
going to see the markets basically whip around in a sideways
pattern," Schrader said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.07
points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,748.10. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.94 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,343.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.68 points, or 0.44
percent, at 2,885.48.
The price of benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell
1/32 to yield 1.59 percent, paring earlier gains. The 30-year
U.S. Treasury bond rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.68
percent.
German 10-year bonds yielded 1.416 percent,
after earlier sliding to a low of 1.384 percent.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2602 after
reaching a one-month high during Asian trading in reaction to
the Greek vote. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.4 percent to
81.948.
Spot gold was down 96 cents to $1,625.30 an ounce.
Brent crude was down 1.33 cents at $96.28 a barrel,
sliding from a one-week high of $99.50 a barrel hit early in the
session. U.S. oil futures fell 70 cents to $83.33 a
barrel.