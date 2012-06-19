* Euro gains against U.S. dollar on Fed hopes
* U.S., world stocks jump 1.0 pct
* Brent crude up slightly after touching 17-month lows
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 19 World stocks rose and the euro
gained on Tuesday amid optimism the world's major central banks
will provide more economic stimulus as the euro zone debt crisis
worsens.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday begins a two-day
policy-setting meeting with investors focused on whether it will
unveil any more stimulus to support the lackluster recovery.
Analysts expect the Fed to extend its long-term bond-buying
through "Operation Twist" by a few months from its planned end
later in June. Expectations of further stimulus from the Fed
pressured the U.S. dollar across the board.
Investors have been worried about the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis on the global economy, particularly as U.S.
economic growth appears to be losing momentum.
U.S. stocks rose more than 1.0 percent, while world stocks,
as measured by the MSCI's all-country world equity index
climbed 1.5 percent.
The euro was last up 0.9 percent at $1.2689 after
hitting session highs above $1.27.
"People are anticipating some type of response from the Fed
tomorrow and are buying or covering shorts in anticipation of
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York.
A surprise fall in British inflation strengthened the chance
of steps from the Bank of England to support the UK economy as
it feels the heat of the euro zone's problems.
Growth-related stocks led Wall Street's rally, with the S&P
materials sector up 1.7 percent and the financial sector
up 2.1 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 6.7 percent
to $19.64 and Bank of America added 5 percent to $8.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.88
points, or 1.16 percent, at 12,889.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 17.46 points, or 1.30 percent, at 1,362.24.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.24 points, or 1.46
percent, at 2,937.57.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 added 1.6
percent while Spain's IBEX rose 2.7 percent.
At the same time, concern mounted over a sharp rise in
Spain's short-term borrowing costs, a big fall in German
investor confidence and Greece's commitment to its bailout plan.
Spain came closer to becoming the largest euro zone country
yet to be shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro
era record price to sell short-term debt.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy, Spain had to pay
5.07 percent to sell 12-month Treasury bills and 5.11 percent to
sell 18-month paper - an increase of about 200 basis points on
the last auction for the same maturities a month ago. Yields on
longer-term bonds rose over 7.0 percent recently.
On Monday, initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for
pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about
the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
In the oil market, Brent crude rebounded from a 17-month
low., drawing support from deadlocked talks to defuse
the dispute over Iran's nuclear program and also by hopes for
more monetary stimulus.
Brent August crude edged up 17 cents to $96.22 a
barrel, while U.S. July crude was up 72 cents at $83.98.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as some investors closed out
profitable positions before the start of the Fed meeting.
U.S. benchmark 10-year notes were last down
18/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, up from 1.57 percent late
on Monday.
Gold prices were roughly flat but trading was choppy.