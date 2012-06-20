* Fed announcement keeps markets in check
* Euro fractionally higher, dollar steady
* U.S. stocks edge lower as caution prevails
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasury prices fell
while major stock markets and the euro were little changed o n
We dnesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve
would announce new stimulus measures to revive a flagging
economy.
But uncertainty over the outcome of the Fed's two-day
meeting kept many traders on the sidelines, fearing it might
make no announcement of any new stimulus.
Signs that Europe's leaders were making progress on a
long-term plan to resolve the continent's debt crisis also eased
some pressure on Spanish and Italian government
bonds.
The main focus for investors around the world, though, was
the Fed, which is expected to announce an extension of its
bond-buying program known as "Operation Twist."
A slower pace of U.S. hiring and signs that Europe's nearly
three-year-old debt crisis is threatening global growth have
raised expectations for more help from the Fed, though it
remains unclear just how much help it will offer.
"There is a pretty high level of uncertainty as to what they
are going to do," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of
Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
"The consensus is they are going to extend Operation Twist
but it is by no means a certainty and everybody wants to wait
and see what the decision is going to be."
That uncertainty kept a lid on U.S. stocks, which entered
Wednesday's trade on a four-day winning streak.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.02
points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,831.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,356.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.09 points, or 0.00
percent, at 2,929.67.
Gains elsewhere were modest. The MSCI global equity index
rose 0.4 on the day while the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index of top European shares edged up 0.3 percent after
hitting a one-month high in the previous session.
Analysts said investors were trading cautiously in case the
U.S. central bank throws markets a curve.
"There are expectations that the Fed will at least extend
'Twist' ... that is pretty much baked in," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "So there is a
risk of disappointment if the Fed does not do anything."
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 23/32
to yield 2.77 percent after starting the month at 2.53 percent.
The benchmark 10-year note was down 14/32, yielding
1.66 percent.
More Fed stimulus tends to increase demand for riskier
assets and reduce flows to safe havens such as U.S. government
bonds.
EUROPEAN PROGRESS
German government bond yields also retreated
from record lows after European leaders said they were aiming to
hammer out a plan next week to integrate the region's banking
sectors.
The United States and other nations have long urged Europe
to embrace common banking supervision and deposit insurance to
break the cycle of indebted governments having to take on more
debt to bail out troubled banks.
A proposal to use the euro zone's new rescue fund to buy
sovereign debt and lower governments' borrowing costs helped
ease selling pressure on other European bond markets.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield, a gauge
of the compensation investors demand to lend to the government,
fell 27 basis points to 6.93 percent. The equivalent Italian
yield fell 15 basis points to 5.77 percent.
The euro rose fractionally to trade at $1.2707,
adding to gains of nearly 1 percent in the previous session and
putting it within sight of a one-month high of $1.2748.
The currency also rose on reports that Greek conservatives
had succeeded in forming a coalition government. It will now try
to persuade foreign lenders to allow more leeway in pushing
through a deeply unpopular austerity program.
The dollar was weaker on expectations of more Fed easing,
though some said that probably would not last.
"The weakness in the dollar is understandable but once that
speculation is out of the way, and we know what the Fed is going
to do, concerns about the euro zone will come back to the fore,"
said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at BNY Mellon.
COMMODITIES EYE STIMULUS
Commodity markets were also watching for the outcome of the
Fed meeting. Any stimulus could boost demand for a wide range of
materials and enhance the role of precious metals as a hedge
against inflation.
Spot gold fell $15.90, or 1 percent, to $1601.50.
Gold hit its 2012 high around $1,790 in February when the Fed
said it would keep interest rates near zero through 2014.
Brent crude prices were close to 17-month lows as investors
focused on the dimming outlook for global fuel. U.S. July crude
, which expires on Wednesday, dipped $1.01 to $83.02 per
barrel.