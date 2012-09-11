* Stocks up on expectations Fed will ease on Thursday
* Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on German court
optimism
* U.S. Dollar falls after Moody's warns on U.S. rating
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks opened higher on
Tuesday on expectations a German constitutional court would not
stand in the way of a euro zone rescue plan and that the Federal
Reserve would undertake more monetary easing aimed at boosting
U.S. employment growth.
The prospect of Fed easing weighed on the U.S. dollar
though, allowing the euro to reach a four-month high.
A statement by Moody's Investors Service that the United
States could lose its triple-A debt rating from that
credit-rating agency if next year's government budget talks do
not result in a lower debt to GDP ratio was also cited as
hurting the dollar.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cut its triple-A debt rating
on U.S. debt on Aug. 5 last year. Investor Warren Buffett
reacted at the time, saying U.S. debt merited a "quadruple-A"
rating.
U.S. stocks rose and Treasury prices slipped. The Dow Jones
industrial average was up 69.62 points, or 0.53 percent,
at 13,323.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.46
points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,434.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 9.21 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,113.23.
The MSCI global share index was up 0.28
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price. Its yield rose to 1.68 percent from 1.66
percent on Monday.
The euro hit a four-month high of $1.2836, its
highest since May 15, while the dollar index fell below
to a four-month low.
The euro has been rallying ever since European Central Bank
President said in late July that the ECB would do whatever it
would take to preserve the European currency union. Last
Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited bond buying to contain the
borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
"Draghi's speech in late July kick-started this," said
Robert Robis, head of fixed-income macro strategies and senior
portfolio manager at ING Investment Management in Atlanta,
Georgia.
Investors were also waiting for a decision by Germany's
Constitutional Court which on Wednesday is expected to
approve the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's new
bailout fund -- but legal experts believe it will impose tough
conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future rescues.
WAITING FOR THE FED
Investors expect the Fed to announce additional stimulus
measures when the central bank announces its policy decision
after a two-day meeting on Thursday.
Another event investors are watching is a Dutch general
election on Wednesday, with voters there torn between bailouts
for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
European shares were lower, down 0.24 percent at
5780.15.
Bund futures were up 9 basis points at 140.41 as
uncertainty remained around the outcome of the ESM ruling and as
worries resurfaced on Greece's fiscal repair plans.
In contrast, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese borrowing costs
were all on the rise.
Oil prices remained firm, with Brent crude futures
just under $115 a barrel. Safe-haven favourite gold,
which has rallied nearly 7 percent over the last month, added
0.4 percent to $1,731 an ounce.
Reflecting growing investor jitters, the CBOE Volatility
index posted its biggest daily increase in seven weeks on
Monday.