By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Stocks in the U.S. and Europe
rallied, Treasuries slipped, and the U.S. dollar weakened on
Tuesday on expectations a German constitutional court would not
interfere with a euro zone rescue plan and that the Federal
Reserve would again ease monetary conditions this week.
The prospect of Fed easing weighed on the U.S. dollar since
it pointed to lower returns on dollar-demonimated assets. In
addition, the view that the German court would approve the ESM
or euro zone bailout fund helped the euro reach a four-month
high versus the dollar.
"The strong dollar has helped keep U.S. inflation very low,
but the Fed wants the dollar to weaken when its strength starts
to hurt the U.S. economy," said Robert Robis, head of fixed
income macro strategies and senior portfolio manager at ING
Investment Management in Atlanta, Georgia.
The euro hit $1.2851 on Tuesday, climbing past its
200-day moving average around $1.2834 and leaving it up 0.8
percent. The euro has rallied more than 6.0 percent from its
two-year low of $1.2042 seen in late July.
The dollar also sold off after Moody's Investors Service
said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if
next year's budget talks do not result in a lower debt to GDP
ratio.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cut its triple-A debt rating
on U.S. debt on Aug. 5, 2011. Investor Warren Buffett reacted at
the time, saying U.S. debt merited a "quadruple-A" rating.
STOCKS UP, TREASURIES DOWN
Meanwhile, U.S. and global stocks rallied and Treasury
prices slipped.
"The scenario is looking very much like September 2010 when
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled an easing at the Jackson Hole
conference and the Fed eased in November," Robis said.
This time, the Fed is likely to ease sooner, analysts say,
but the impact of the prospective easing looks similar.
"Equities rally, the Treasury curve steepens, and the dollar
weakens," Robis said.
Investors expect the Fed to announce additional stimulus
measures when the central bank announces its policy decision
after a two-day meeting on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
84.72 points, or 0.64 percent, at 13,339.01. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 6.53 points, or 0.46 percent, at
1,435.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.96 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 3,113.98.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 13/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.70 percent from 1.66
percent on Monday, as investors positioned for $66 billion in
new U.S. government debt supply this week.
The MSCI global share index climbed 1.81
percent.
Markets for riskier assets have been rallying ever since the
European Central Bank President said in late July that the ECB
would do whatever it would take to preserve the European
currency union. Last Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited bond
buying to contain the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
"Draghi's speech in late July kick-started this," Robis
said.
Another event investors are watching is a Dutch general
election on Wednesday, with voters there torn between bailouts
for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
European shares were near unchanged, but stocks on
French and German exchanges rose.
Bund futures were up 9 basis points at 140.41 as
uncertainty remained around the outcome of the ESM ruling and as
worries resurfaced on Greece's fiscal repair plans.
Oil prices remained firm, with Brent crude futures
just under $115 a barrel. Safe-haven favourite gold,
rose towards six-month highs, helped by weakness in the dollar,
rising 0.7 percent at $1.736.91 an ounce by 1415 GMT.
Reflecting growing investor jitters, the CBOE Volatility
index posted its biggest daily increase in seven weeks on
Monday.