* Euro rises to four-month high above $1.29 after German
court ruling
* Risk assets seen benefiting from expected Fed easing
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro saw a new four
month high on Wednesday after Germany's top court gave a green
light to Europe's new bailout fund, while hopes for more
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve at its Thursday
meeting supported stocks in U.S and Eurpope.
Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the way for the
country to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
boosting hopes that the single currency bloc is finally putting
in place the tools to resolve its three-year old debt crisis.
"Today's positive ruling from the court solidifies the view
that European officials are getting control over the sovereign
debt crisis," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May. The currenncy has recovered more than 7.0 percent fropm
a two-year low of around $1.2040 in July, after the European
Central Bank's pledge to do whatever it takes to preserve the
euro zone.
European stocks touched a 14-month high and yields on
Spanish and Italian debt fell after the German court decision.
The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
The MSCI global share index, up 6.5 percent
since the end of July, hit a five-month high of 332.42 points
before dipping back a bit as profit-taking set in.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.48
points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,356.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.34 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,436.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.04 points, or 0.10
percent, at 3,107.57.
On Wall Street, Apple Inc will be in focus when it
unveils its newest iPhone, widely expected to offer 4G wireless
technology for the first time and a 4-inch display, bigger than
the current 3.5 inches. Apple shares slipped 0.02 percent to
$660.42 in early trade.
Facebook Inc rose 5.98 percent to $20.58 in premarket
trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first
major public appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky
IPO in May; he hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
In bond markets, the news from Europe removed some need for
safe haven investments leading U.S. Treasuries and German bunds
prices to fall.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 15/32
in price and its yield rose to 1.75 percent from 1.71 percent
late Tuesday.
Flanagan said the Treasury's upcoming 10-year note auction
also weighed on U.S. debt prices.
"The German constitutional court approval removes some of
the safety premium," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income
strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney with $1.7 trillion in
assets under management.
Bund futures fell to their lowest level since July. In
contrast, Spanish and Italian bonds rallied, with yields down 10
and 6 basis points, respectively.